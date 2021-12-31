Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Nursing upper-body injury

Helm cleared COVID-19 protocols and returned to practice Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Helm, who had been in protocols since Tuesday, figures to play Friday's game in Dallas. The 34-year-old has four goals and two assists through 27 games this season.
Francouz cleared COVID-19 protocols and practiced Friday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Francouz is back much sooner than expected and should be Colorado's backup goalie going forward. The 31-year-old has only played in one game this season, as an ankle injury sidelined him until mid-December.
Schwartz (upper body) won't play Thursday versus the Flames, Bob Condor of the Kraken's official site reports. Schwartz has often played in a top-line role for the Kraken, so his absence is a big one. Kole Lind or Riley Sheahan will likely enter the lineup in place of Schwartz, who can be considered day-to-day going forward.
Sean Couturier exited the NHL’s COVID protocol on Thursday, but will not be stepping back onto the ice for the time being. The Flyers placed Couturier on injured reserve due to an upper-body injury, ruling him out week-to-week. Couturier is the latest Flyers player out of the squad, continuing what has been a frustrating time for interim head coach Mike Yeo with his roster.
The Philadelphia Flyers head to face off the Los Angeles Kings at the newly renamed Crypto dot com Arena after a 1-0-1 start to the west coast road trip. Despite a calendar flip, the on-ice product was the same as 2021’s. First Period. Well, that didn’t take long. The...
The LA Kings kicked off 2022 with a bang, as they tied a season-high in goals during a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday evening in Los Angeles. The Kings got four points apiece from Viktor Arvidsson (2-2-4) and Trevor Moore (1-3-4), while Phillip Danault added three points (1-2-3) of his own. Adrian Kempe and Brendan Lemieux also scored in the victory, while Jonathan Quick made 33 saves to earn his 10th win of the season.
Kuemper will be tending goal against Anaheim on Sunday, per NHL.com's Rick Sadowski. Kuemper played a relief role in the Avalanche's last showdown with the Ducks and he saved five of six shot attempts launched his way. The last time he started in net against Anaheim was last season and he took home the win. He recorded a .893 save percentage in that contest and allowed three goals.
Makar took a maintenance day and did not participate in Friday's practice, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports. While Friday's absence could be exactly what the Avalanche claim it is, fantasy managers need to be vigilant in the days of COVID-19. Makar, who was reinstated off the COVID-19 protocols list last Sunday, was replaced on the top power-play unit by rookie Bowen Byram during practice.
The Chicago Blackhawks held goalie Kevin Lankinen out of practice Friday at Fifth Third Arena and placed him in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. It comes just four days after Marc-André Fleury went on the COVID-19 list and on the eve of the Hawks playing their first game in two weeks, a road test against the Nashville Predators. Coach Derek King cast dim prospects for Fleury’s availability. “He’s ...
The Boston Bruins will have some new-look lines when they finally return to game action on Saturday, including Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak being reunited. Coach Bruce Cassidy explained his thinking on Friday.
The wife of San Jose Sharks legend Patrick Marleau took to Twitter to share that the couple’s 12-year-old son, Brody, was “almost kidnapped” on Wednesday during a family trip. “Brody had gone down to the hotel pool to grab his sunglasses he had forgot,” Christina Marleau wrote...
The temperature may be freezing cold, but the St. Louis Blues offense has been hot at the 2022 Winter Classic. The Blues registered five goals in the second period thanks to Jordan Kyrou, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ivan Barbashev, and Torey Krug and own a 6-2 lead. Kyrou has already registered four points on the night and it marks the first time that an NHL player has recorded a four-point outing in an outdoor game.
