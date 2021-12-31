Avalanche's Valeri Nichushkin: Nursing upper-body injury

Kuemper will be tending goal against Anaheim on Sunday, per NHL.com's Rick Sadowski. Kuemper played a relief role in the Avalanche's last showdown with the Ducks and he saved five of six shot attempts launched his way. The last time he started in net against Anaheim was last season and he took home the win. He recorded a .893 save percentage in that contest and allowed three goals.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO