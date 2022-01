STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With New Year ahead, most are staying home, and some choose not to. Either way, let’s keep our fur babes in mind. New Year’s Eve is the day of the year when more furry friends are reported lost than any other. The excitement of it all tends to make us lose sight of the little one that can sneak out the door when no one is watching. Grabbing coats, greeting friends and family, they might try to get a breath of fresh air.

