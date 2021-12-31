ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A sweetheart’: 9-year-old killed by pickup truck in Florida

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S1Xnf_0da1b17H00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 9-year-old girl died Thursday after she was hit by a pickup outside a Florida home, according to a Florida Highway Patrol incident report.

An incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol states a 27-year-old Fort Meyers man was driving a truck that entered a residential driveway along Phlox Drive in Lee County when the child got in its way. She had been between two parked vehicles within the same driveway.

She was initially taken to the Gulf Coast Hospital but was later transported to another hospital, where she died.

Hunter LaRue said the young daughter of his friend, ranked Professional Bull Rider Joshua Spears, died after being hit by a truck on Dec. 30. LaRue described Spears’ daughter, Brooklyn Grace Spears, as “a sweetheart who loved her little brother.”

Joshua Spears had been heading to a bull riding competition in Texas when he got the call that Brooklyn had been injured. He immediately left to get to his daughter in Florida, but while on his way he learned that she had died in surgery.

“She’s never met a stranger and she came at you with open arms,” Spears said of his daughter.

Currently, Spears is in Florida trying to get funeral and travel arrangements in order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4891Vj_0da1b17H00
Brooklyn Grace Spears. (Photo via Josh Spears, used with permission)

“In the rodeo community, we’re all a close, tight-knit family, this is hurting all of us,” LaRue said. “That baby was close to all of us and they really need all the support they can get.”

A fundraiser was shared by LaRue in order to help the Spears family with funeral and travel expenses.

Comments / 63

COVID*SUCKS*
1d ago

Heavenly Father, send your Angels to comfort this family in their time of need. Sweet Jesus, hold them close in Your loving arms. Amen.

Reply(6)
21
Elizabeth Creech
1d ago

God bless this Child's family with His Sweet,Sweet Spirit,and Tender Compassions,Hold them close and Calm all their pain with with Your Great Love for them all,in Jesus Name,Amen....

Reply(5)
9
Elsie Ezell
1d ago

God please be with this family, help them to understand that they are not along.They will have you there with them until everything is over. My she R.I.P. Amen, And God Bless 🙌 🙏 ❤️

Reply
6
