Correction: AB “Ignitis grupė” financial calendar 2021. AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that will not announce its preliminary monthly financial results going forward. This decision was made based on such information limited relevance, taking into account the nature of the Group’s activities, and the best information announcement practices of energy sector companies which securities are traded on the international stock exchanges. This change is also reflected in the Group‘s financial calendar 2022 (link).

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO