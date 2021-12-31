ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BODYCOTE PLC - Total Voting Rights

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 2 days ago

BODYCOTE PLC - Total Voting Rights. BODYCOTE PLC (the “Company”) In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following:. As at the date of this announcement, the Company’s issued...

www.sharecast.com

Comments / 0

ShareCast

Total Voting Rights

Active Energy Group Plc / EPIC: AEG / Sector: Alternative Energy. ("Active Energy" or the "Company") Active Energy, the London AIM-quoted renewable energy business focused on the production of next generation energy pellets, announces that the total issued share capital of the Company consists of 5,665,209,745 ordinary shares of 0.01 pence each.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Burberry Group plc (the "Company") announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 14 July 2021 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by Burberry on 3 December 2021, as announced on 3 December 2021.
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Form 8.3 - Octopus Investments - Clinigen Group plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full name of discloser:OCTOPUS INVESTMENTS LTD. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company") Grant of Options under Long Term Incentive Plan and. Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, Mattioli Woods (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth and asset management business, announces that on...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 5,182 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1113.86 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Results of AGM

("Wildcat" or the "Company") At an AGM of the Company held at 12.00 today, all resolutions were passed by poll (and included votes submitted by Proxy) - specific details of the voting are recorded at the end of this RNS. The Minutes of the meeting are detailed below (item 2.3...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Correction: AB “Ignitis grupė” financial calendar 2021

Correction: AB “Ignitis grupė” financial calendar 2021. AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that will not announce its preliminary monthly financial results going forward. This decision was made based on such information limited relevance, taking into account the nature of the Group’s activities, and the best information announcement practices of energy sector companies which securities are traded on the international stock exchanges. This change is also reflected in the Group‘s financial calendar 2022 (link).
FINANCIAL REPORTS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
PLC
ShareCast

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, December 27, 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment...
AGRICULTURE
ShareCast

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Clinigen Group PLC

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:HSBC Bank Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Record energy prices see Prospex receive repayment from El Romeral

Europe-focussed gas and power project investor Prospex Energy updated the market on the El Romeral power plant in southern Spain on Thursday, which it said was currently providing a “very healthy income” from selling electricity into the Spanish spot market at record levels. 1,216.91. 12:21 31/12/21. 5,728.21. 12:25...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

Bodycote names Daniel Dayan as chairman

Bodycote said on Monday that Dayan will succeed Anne Quinn, following a transition period, bringing with him "a wealth of international industrial manufacturing and public company experience". Prior to joining Bodycote, Dayan was chairman of CellMark AB, the Swedish supply chain services and industrial materials distribution company and had previously...
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Lowest Paying Company In America

For years, the debate over whether companies pay wages high enough to keep workers above the poverty levels has grown louder and louder. The fruits debate of this includes increases in minimum wages in many states. Additionally, companies like Amazon.com and Walmart have bumped up their lowest hourly pay in an attempt to address the […]
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

How To Compound Your Income in 2022

This was the year of the side hustle, and if you want to read about the power of multiple revenue streams, you won't have to look far to find one. But, if working more isn't an option or if a side...
MARKETS
ShareCast

Results of Placing and Subscription Raising US$65m

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SINGAPORE. This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.
MARKETS
ShareCast

RWS finance chief Des Glass hands in notice

Language, content and intellectual property technology and services company RWS Holdings announced on Wednesday that its current chief financial officer Des Glass has resigned, to take up a position as CFO of a privately-held business in a different industry. 5,975.42. 16:31 30/12/21. 6,589.02. 16:31 30/12/21. 1,210.48. 16:31 30/12/21. 13,078.62. 16:31...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Regarding AB „Ignitis grupė“ intention to issue a guarantee

Regarding AB „Ignitis grupė“ intention to issue a guarantee and to conclude a guarantee service agreement. We inform that the Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) approved to issue a guarantee to Nordex Polska Sp. z o.o (hereinafter – Nordex) of up to 50.211m euros (hereinafter – Guarantee) and to conclude a guarantee service agreement (hereinafter – Service Agreement) with Altiplano Elektrownie Wiatrowe B1 Sp. z o.o. (hereinafter – ALT). The Group Audit Committee also provided its’ opinion regarding the Service Agreement. The Group Supervisory Board, in the light of the opinion of the Group Audit Committee, approved the conclusion of the Service Agreement on 27 December 2021.
BUSINESS

