ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Daizen Maeda breaks silence about Celtic transfer

By Sourav Mahanty
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being linked with the club for over a month, it is finally official, Daizen Maeda is a Celtic player. The club announced the move today, along with the signings of Reo Hatate from Kawasaki Frontale and Yosuke Ideguchi from Gamba Osaka, in what was a massive triple boost for Ange...

thecelticbhoys.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

10 Barcelona stars in isolation as Covid outbreak grips La Liga club

Barcelona have announced three more of their players have tested positive for Covid which means ten of their stars have the virus.The La Liga club said on Thursday Philippe Coutinho, Sergino Dest and Ez Abde are all now in isolation after returning a positive result. It’s more bad news for the Spanish club who had announced on Wednesday that Gavi, Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti all had Covid.Dani Alves, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde are all already in isolation and the outbreak at the club has put their match against Real Mallorca on 2 January in doubt. Mallorca...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku: Chelsea striker’s interview ‘brings noise’ and is ‘not helpful’, says Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said he did not like Romelu Lukaku’s decision to speak out about his unhappiness at Stamford Bridge, claiming the striker’s comments were a “surprise” and “not helpful”. Lukaku gave an interview with Sky Italy, which was published on Thursday after it was recorded three weeks ago, in which he said he was “not happy” with Tuchel and the system he has been asked to play in at Chelsea following his move from Inter Milan last summer. The publication of the Belgian international’s comments came after Chelsea more dropped points in the Premier League title...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool eye Bukayo Saka and Frank Kessie, Barcelona want Aymeric Laporte, Cristiano Ronaldo latest

Transfer news is in full swing ahead of the window’s opening on Saturday 1 January, and there are plenty of rumours swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Liverpool are said to be plotting a move for Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka and are monitoring the 20-year-old’s contract situation at the Emirates, according to the Express. Saka, who has scored five times in the Premier League this season, is under contract until 2024 at Arsenal, while Liverpool have reportedly also made an offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie ahead of his deal expiring at the end of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yosuke Ideguchi
Person
Reo Hatate
Person
Albian Ajeti
Person
Giorgos Giakoumakis
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Daizen Maeda
The Independent

Football rumours: Arsenal scrambling to tie down Bukayo Saka as Liverpool circle

What the papers sayArsenal are making strides to tie down England international Bukayo Saka, with the 20-year-old’s current deal with the Premier League club set to expire at the end of the 2023/24 season. According to the Daily Express, Arsenal have held talks with the versatile youngster, who plays as a winger, left-back and midfielder. Arsenal are reportedly eager to secure Saka amid rumours Liverpool are also circling.Elsewhere, The Sun reports that just after signing Manchester City forward Ferran Torres, 21, for £55million, Barcelona are again eyeing-up the English Premier League club for talent.  The paper writes that Barca are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City’s Kyle Walker returns to training ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has returned to training ahead of the weekend trip to Arsenal The England international has not featured since being sent off late in the Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig over three weeks ago as he was dropped to the bench for the next match at Wolves.Fitness issues sidelined Walker for three subsequent games but he was pictured training with team-mates in images published by City on Thursday.There was no evidence of defender John Stones or Rodri, who missed the Boxing Day win over Leicester and Wednesday’s victory at Brentford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Diogo Jota confident Liverpool can close gap on Man City

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota is confident they can close the nine-point gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City heading into the new year.By the time Jurgen Klopp’s side walk out at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to face second-placed Chelsea – a point in front of the Reds having played one match more – they could trail City by 12 points.But Jota, who has scored seven times in his last nine appearances and will be expected to shoulder the goalscoring burden when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane head to the African Nations Cup after the weekend, is confident it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Sir Alex Ferguson’s career honours as a player and manager

Sir Alex Ferguson passes his 80th birthday with his place in the annals of football history already secure.No British manager, and very few globally, can equal his staggering array of trophies, which in turn have brought individual accolades by the dozen.Here, the PA news agency lists the most notable.As a player1962-63. Second Division title. St Johnstone.1969-70. Second Division title. Falkirk.As a manager1976-77. Scottish Football League Second Division. St. Mirren.1979-80. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1981-82. Scottish Cup. Aberdeen.1982-83. Scottish Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup. Aberdeen.1983-84. Scottish Football League, Scottish Cup, European Super Cup. Aberdeen.1984-85. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1985-86. Scottish Cup, Scottish League...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Celtic#Kawasaki Frontale#Albian#J1 League#Portuguese
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool are used to the challenge of catching Manchester City – Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his players are used to the challenge of trying to keep pace with Manchester City and do not find it mentally draining.By the time his side kick-off against second-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday they could be 12 points behind the Premier League leaders and defending champions – albeit with two games in hand.The last two Covid-impacted seasons has seen the Reds and City both win a title each by a large gap, but the need to be almost-perfect every campaign has not gone away since 2018-19 when Liverpool earned 97 points but finished...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Celtic F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Liverpool's Klopp confident Chelsea game will go ahead despite Covid chaos

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side's crucial match against Chelsea will go ahead on Sunday despite three new coronavirus cases in his camp as another Premier League fixture was called off. Klopp refused to name the players on Friday as they were awaiting test results but forward Roberto Firmino and goalkeeper Alisson Becker were absent from pictures released by Liverpool of a club training session. Both sides will regard the match at Stamford Bridge as a must-win game as they seek to keep pace with defending champions Manchester City, who are eight points clear at the top. "We have three new Covid cases in the team and a few more in the staff so it's not so cool at the moment," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hugo Lloris ‘loves’ Tottenham and wants to stay, Antonio Conte claims

Antonio Conte hopes Tottenham Hotspur can “find a solution” to keep Hugo Lloris at the club and has ruled out Harry Winks leaving in January.France goalkeeper Lloris’ deal expires at end of the season, meaning he can talk to foreign clubs from Saturday about a free transfer in the summer.There has been no suggestion of a new contract offer just yet, but Conte hopes a deal can be struck.“Hugo is a Tottenham player, he’s the captain,” Conte said. “For sure he will talk with the club to try to find a solution. I think Hugo wants to stay in his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick praises reaction of Manchester United players in win over Burnley

Ralf Rangnick was pleased by the reaction and improved body language displayed by Manchester United’s players as they beat Burnley days on from the meek draw at Newcastle The summer arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane raised expectations around Old Trafford but this season has been a damp squib, leading to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit last month.Progress has been slow under interim successor Rangnick, thanks in no small part to the impact of Covid-19, and United looked well off the pace in Monday’s 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Newcastle.Former Red Devils skipper Gary Neville said the players were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Man Utd cruise past Covid-hit Burnley to strengthen top-four hopes

Manchester United cruised to a morale-boosting 3-1 win against Burnley on the eve of Alex Ferguson's 80th birthday on Thursday to strengthen their push for a Premier League top-four finish. Scott McTominay put United in front early and a Ben Mee own goal doubled their lead before Cristiano Ronaldo finished impudently to put Ralf Rangnick's men 3-0 up. Veteran winger Aaron Lennon punctured the party atmosphere at Old Trafford towards the end of the first half, giving Sean Dyche's depleted team hope, but United largely bossed a flat second period. The Red Devils are now in sixth spot, four points behind fourth-placed Arsenal with a game in hand after interim manager Rangnick shuffled his pack following a disappointing draw at Newcastle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira could return to the touchline for Palace’s clash with West Ham

Crystal Palace assistant Osian Roberts has raised the prospect of manager Patrick Vieira returning to the touchline for Saturday’s clash with West Ham.Vieira has missed the club’s last two matches after it was revealed on Boxing Day he had tested positive for Covid-19.While the Eagles only confirmed the news five days ago, Roberts hinted on Friday that the 45-year-old could finish his period of isolation in time to be at Selhurst Park for the New Year’s Day fixture.“Patrick is very well,” the Welshman said. “He has recovered well this week so crossed fingers we will wait and see what happens, but hopefully he will be with us very,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to 11 matches as they came from behind to beat 10-man Arsenal in a wild and controversial match at the Emirates. Rodri scrambled in a late winner in the 93rd winner to put leaders City 11 points clear of Chelsea and 12 points clear of Liverpool ahead of their meeting at Stamford Bridge on Sunday. It came after Arsenal had taken a deserved lead through Bukayo Saka, before the contest turned in an eventful spell early in the second half. City were awarded a penalty following a VAR review when...
FanSided

FanSided

212K+
Followers
400K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy