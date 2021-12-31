Daizen Maeda breaks silence about Celtic transfer

Sir Alex Ferguson passes his 80th birthday with his place in the annals of football history already secure.No British manager, and very few globally, can equal his staggering array of trophies, which in turn have brought individual accolades by the dozen.Here, the PA news agency lists the most notable.As a player1962-63. Second Division title. St Johnstone.1969-70. Second Division title. Falkirk.As a manager1976-77. Scottish Football League Second Division. St. Mirren.1979-80. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1981-82. Scottish Cup. Aberdeen.1982-83. Scottish Cup, European Cup Winners’ Cup. Aberdeen.1983-84. Scottish Football League, Scottish Cup, European Super Cup. Aberdeen.1984-85. Scottish Football League. Aberdeen.1985-86. Scottish Cup, Scottish League...
