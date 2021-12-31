ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR), the Company is notifying the market of its total number of voting rights and capital as at the end of the calendar month. As at 31 December 2021 the issued share capital of the Company...

ShareCast

BODYCOTE PLC - Total Voting Rights

BODYCOTE PLC - Total Voting Rights. BODYCOTE PLC (the “Company”) In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following:. As at the date of this announcement, the Company’s issued share capital consists of 191,456,172 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 17 3/11th pence each (“Ordinary Shares”), with voting rights. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
ShareCast

Form 8.3 - MMH LN

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (a) Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:. SYQUANT CAPITAL. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from...
ShareCast

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that, it has today purchased 11,661 Ordinary Shares of 25 pence each in the capital of the Company at a price of 1105.5952 pence per Ordinary Share. The shares have been placed into treasury. Total Voting Rights. Following this transaction, the Company’s issued share capital is 66,872,765...
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Burberry Group plc (the "Company") announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 14 July 2021 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by Burberry on 3 December 2021, as announced on 3 December 2021.
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
ShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

("Mattioli Woods" or "the Company") Grant of Options under Long Term Incentive Plan and. Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") As required by Article 19.3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse, Mattioli Woods (AIM: MTW.L), the specialist wealth and asset management business, announces that on...
ShareCast

Results of Placing and Subscription Raising US$65m

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SINGAPORE. This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.
ShareCast

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications (Hungary): Constituent Deletion. Subject to the expected cancellation of listing on IOB for Magyar Telekom Telecommunications (Hungary, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at [email protected] or call:. Alternatively please visit our website...
ShareCast

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema reports acquisition of shares under buyback programme. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Moscow, December 27, 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Company") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded Russian investment...
ShareCast

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP: Form 8.3 - Blue Prism Group Plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Full name of discloser:. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP. Boussard & Gavaudan Asset Management LP. Boussard & Gavaudan...
ShareCast

Ridgecrest

Following the continued suspension and cancellation of listing on AIM for Ridgecrest (UK, constituent), please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at [email protected] or call:. Alternatively please visit our website at www.ftserussell.com. This information is provided by...
ShareCast

RWS finance chief Des Glass hands in notice

Language, content and intellectual property technology and services company RWS Holdings announced on Wednesday that its current chief financial officer Des Glass has resigned, to take up a position as CFO of a privately-held business in a different industry. 5,975.42. 16:31 30/12/21. 6,589.02. 16:31 30/12/21. 1,210.48. 16:31 30/12/21. 13,078.62. 16:31...
ShareCast

Correction: AB “Ignitis grupė” financial calendar 2021

Correction: AB “Ignitis grupė” financial calendar 2021. AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that will not announce its preliminary monthly financial results going forward. This decision was made based on such information limited relevance, taking into account the nature of the Group’s activities, and the best information announcement practices of energy sector companies which securities are traded on the international stock exchanges. This change is also reflected in the Group‘s financial calendar 2022 (link).
ShareCast

HSBC Bank Plc - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - National Express Group plc

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”) 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:HSBC Bank Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
ShareCast

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Announcement pursuant to Art. 5(1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Share...
ShareCast

Updated Presentation & Retail Investor Call

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION IN WHOLE OR IN PART IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SINGAPORE. This announcement is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America. This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an applicable exemption from registration. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.
ShareCast

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Board meeting results. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC Magnitogorsk...
ShareCast

Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - November 2021

Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - November 2021. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - November 2021. Moscow, Russia - 27 December 2021....

