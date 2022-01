The Arizona Cardinals face the Dallas Cowboys in what may be the most important matchup of the 2021 season for the Cardinals. The Arizona Cardinals have lost three straight games and they have left far more questions than the answers we thought we had earlier in the season. Questions like, ‘Is Kliff Kingsbury the right coach to lead this team?’ to ‘Is Kyler Murray capable of finishing the season as strong as he started it?’

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO