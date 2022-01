Veteran Kentucky defensive lineman Josh Paschal is heading to the next level, per Nick Rousch of KSR. On Saturday, Paschal announced he would be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. He did not play in the Citrus Bowl against Iowa after re-aggravating an undisclosed injury suffered against Louisville Thanksgiving weekend. His trip to Orlando for the game was delayed due to illness as well. According to the team, he wanted to play, but it did not work out.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO