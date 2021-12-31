ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Country artists Zac Brown, Elle King, Sam Hunt out of New Year’s TV special due to ‘COVID-19 safety protocols’

By Michael Reiner, Nexstar Media Wire
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DkyXu_0da1ZMZ100

( WKBN ) – Several country music acts will no longer be performing at a live New Year’s Eve special due to COVID-19 protocols.

The artists — Zac Brown Band, Sam Hunt and Elle King — were all scheduled to perform during “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” to be broadcast on CBS on New Year’s Eve.

Zac Brown announced the news on his Instagram page Thursday, confirming he tested positive for COVID-19.

“Despite taking precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19,” Brown wrote. “While we were very excited to join the incredible line up [sic] of artists and millions of amazing fans tuning in to watch, our #1 priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, band, crew and venue staff. We’re looking forward to great things ahead and seeing you all on our tour next year.”

Tips to help calm your pets during New Year’s Eve celebrations

On Thursday evening, organizers said Sam Hunt and Elle King would also not be appearing. An announcement from the city’s Visit Nashville tourism website only said the lineup changes were made in accordance with “COVID-19 safety protocols.”

The five-hour CBS broadcast, airing Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. EST, will be hosted by Bobby Bones and “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Rachel Smith. Performers on the main stage at Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park event include Dierks Bentley, Lady A, BRELAND, among others.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Zac Brown Band Pulls Out Of Nashville New Year’s Eve Celebration After Testing Positive For COVID

If you’re headed to Nashville to see Zac Brown Band perform at the city’s New Year’s Eve celebration, I have bad news. Originally scheduled to play at the Nashville’s Big Bash, the city’s nationally televised New Year’s concert and music note drop held at Bicentennial Mall, the Zac Brown Band has announced that they will no longer be appearing after Zac tested positive for COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Elle King
Person
Bobby Bones
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Zac Brown
Person
Rachel Smith
themusicuniverse.com

Zac Brown tests positive for COVID-19 for second time

Zac Brown Band will no longer be performing at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash tomorrow (Fri, Dec 31st) night on CBS as frontman and namesake Brown has tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. Brown shared the news in a statement on Thursday (Dec 30th), saying, all precautions were taken.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Wkbn#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Hitmaker of the Month: Shane McAnally on Making Hits Click for Walker Hayes, Sam Hunt, Carly Pearce and Kelsea Ballerini

Shane McAnally might have ended up being the most visible songwriter working in Nashville today even if he hadn’t starred in two seasons of a prime-time show about songwriting, “Songland”… though it didn’t hurt that the NBC series made him a household face as well as liner-notes name. Currently, he has four songs on the country radio airplay chart as a songwriter or writer-producer: Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney’s “Half of My Hometown,” Sam Hunt’s “23,” the Carly Pearce/Ashley McBryde duet “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” and a fresh entry in the form of Walker Hayes’ “AA.” As Hayes’ executive...
CELEBRITIES
CMT

Dierks Bentley Promises “One Big New Year’s Eve Honky-Tonk Celebration” on CBS

Dierks Bentley is ready to make some Music City memories on New Year’s Eve. The singer, who now lives in Colorado, is among the headliners at CBS’ New Year’s Eve special “Nashville’s Big Bash” that will air starting at 8 p.m. ET from Nashville. Other performers include Jason Aldean, Lady A, Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Breland, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Riley Green, Chris Janson, King Calaway, Miranda Lambert, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, and Lainey Wilson.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Bobby Bones Says He’s Not Returning to ‘American Idol’ for Season 20

Bobby Bones said on Friday that he will not be returning as a mentor on “American Idol” for the hit competition show’s 20th season. The radio personality and “Dancing With the Stars” winner, who became a full-time mentor on “American Idol” during Season 17, revealed via a now-expired Instagram story that he won’t be returning due to a scheduling conflict with another network. When asked during a fan Q&A why he has recently been in Costa Rica, Bones addressed his absence from “American Idol’s” Season 20 promos. “And some of you noticed, I’m not in the ‘Idol’ promos this season. My contract...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy