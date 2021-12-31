ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Charlie Weis Jr. accepts offensive coordinator job at Ole Miss

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

Charlie Weis Jr. will join Ole Miss as offensive coordinator.

Head coach Lane Kiffin confirmed Weis’ hiring Friday at a news conference in New Orleans, where the No. 8 Rebels will meet No. 6 Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday.

Weis is reuniting with Kiffin, who hired him in January 2018 to serve in the same position at Florida Atlantic. Weis and Kiffin previously worked together on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.

“We’re excited to bring Charlie Weis aboard,” Kiffin said. “Charlie’s been with us before at Alabama and FAU. He’s very familiar with how we do things.”

Weis, 28, spent the past two seasons at South Florida as the offensive coordinator. He is the son of former Notre Dame and Kansas coach Charlie Weis, who also spent several years as an NFL assistant coach.

The younger Weis is replacing Jeff Lebby, who will leave Ole Miss after the Sugar Bowl to become offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, his alma mater.

–Field Level Media

