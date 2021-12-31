ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: A Hall of Fame Feast for Homegating Fans

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 1 day ago
(Family Features) Gathering your team to plan for a truly memorable game day at home starts with almost everyone’s favorite part of the festivities: the food. From meaty meals and zesty appetizers to sweet, long-lasting snacks, fuel your crowd with recipes that keep them coming back from kickoff to overtime.

One superstar of the menu at many homegating parties is salsa, whether it’s used as a finishing touch in recipes or as a standalone snack to enjoy with chips, veggies or other pairings. In fact, according to the Game Day Eats Report from Fresh Cravings, 22% of guests would insist on running out to pick up salsa if it wasn’t available for the feast; 18% would even be devastated and consider leaving.

Chef Anthony Serrano recommends these all-American recipes he makes for his family on game day. Pulled Beef and Slaw Sliders are perfect for piling high with delicious toppings before hitting the couch just in time for kickoff. Snacking throughout the action is a preferred approach for many fans, making Cast-Iron Smoked Queso Dip and Hummus Deviled Eggs go-to options for armchair quarterbacks.

These crowd-pleasers make game day worth celebrating, especially if you use a salsa with high-quality ingredients like vine-ripened tomatoes, crisp vegetables, zesty peppers and spices found in Fresh Cravings Salsas. Their flavor-packed, vibrant recipe offers a homemade-tasting alternative to the softer, duller blends of jarred salsa.

To find more championship-level game day recipe inspiration, visit FreshCravings.com .

Pulled Beef and Slaw Sliders

Recipe courtesy of chef Anthony Serrano

Pulled Beef:

  • 2 pieces (about 3 pounds each) beef chuck roast
  • 2 tablespoons taco seasoning or barbecue rub
  • 1 cup beef bone broth
  • 16 ounces Fresh Cravings Chunky Mild Salsa

Salsa and Queso Slaw:

  • 16 ounces Fresh Cravings Chunky Mild Salsa
  • 16 ounces broccoli slaw blend
  • 1/4 cup green onions, sliced
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup crumbled queso fresco
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 cup mayo
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons cilantro (optional)
  • slider buns

Fresh Cravings Salsa

  • barbecue sauce
  • pickles
  • jalapenos
  • sliced cheese
  • roasted peppers
  • onions

To make pulled beef: Season both sides of beef with taco seasoning. Wrap with plastic wrap and place in fridge 2-12 hours before cooking.

Place meat, beef bone broth and salsa in pressure cooker; seal according to pressure cooker directions. Cook on high 60 minutes. Once pressure cooker is safe to open according to instructions, open and let meat rest in liquid 15 minutes.

Remove meat from liquid and place in large bowl. Carefully shred meat. Pour liquid, up to half, over meat while shredding to keep it juicy.

To make salsa and queso slaw: In large bowl, mix salsa, slaw blend, green onions, salt, queso fresco, Dijon mustard, mayo, apple cider vinegar and cilantro, if desired. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until needed.

To assemble sliders, place pulled beef and salsa and queso slaw on buns. Top with salsa, barbecue sauce, pickles, jalapenos, sliced cheese, roasted peppers and onions.

Cast-Iron Smoked Queso Dip

Recipe courtesy of chef Anthony Serrano

  • 2 cups cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup Monterey Jack cheese
  • 1 teaspoon almond flour
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 cup Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style Salsa
  • 1 teaspoon paprika
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 cup cooked chorizo
  • 1 teaspoon liquid smoke
  • cilantro, for garnish
  • diced bell pepper, for garnish

In cast-iron pan, mix cheddar cheese, Monterey Jack cheese and almond flour. Pour in heavy cream and salsa; bring to gentle simmer. Whisk while simmering 5-7 minutes, or until queso dip begins to thicken. Add paprika, salt, chorizo and liquid smoke; adjust seasoning as necessary.

Garnish with cilantro and bell pepper.

Hummus Deviled Eggs

Recipe courtesy of chef Anthony Serrano

  • 6 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
  • 1/4 cup Fresh Cravings Classic Hummus
  • 1/4 cup smoked cheddar cheese
  • 2 tablespoons bacon, cooked and crumbled
  • 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • smoked Spanish paprika, for garnish
  • parsley, for garnish

Cut hard-boiled eggs in half lengthwise. Remove yolks and place in bowl. Using fork, mash yolks into fine crumble.

Add hummus, cheese, bacon, mustard and salt; mix well.

Evenly disperse teaspoons of yolk mixture into egg whites. Sprinkle with any remaining bacon, paprika and parsley.

The post SoMD Chronicle’s Recipe of the Week: A Hall of Fame Feast for Homegating Fans appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

