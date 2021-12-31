Celebrities Pull Out of 2021 New Year’s Eve Performances

Kevin Winter, Alex Wong, Getty Images

With the COVID-19 pandemic surging, numerous celebrities and artists have pulled out of previously confirmed performances and appearances for 2021 New Year's Eve specials.

Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong revealed in an Instagram Story that he will no longer be performing on NBC's Miley's New Year's Eve Party. He explained that he was exposed to the coronavirus over the holidays and has tested negative. Out of an abundance of caution, he decided not to travel to Miami, Florida to perform.

As for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve, LL Cool J and Chlöe announced on Wednesday (Dec. 29) that they will no longer be performing. It is unclear why Chlöe dropped out so suddenly. LL Cool J announced that he tested positive for the virus.

"I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE," he said in a statement.

Nashville's New Year's Eve "Big Bash" on CBS had numerous cancelations due to COVID-19 restraints. Zac Brown Band's lead singer tested positive for the virus.

"To Our Fans, We are deeply disappointed to share that Zac Brown Band will no longer be performing at Nashville's Big Bash tomorrow night on CBS," Brown tweeted. "Despite taking precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-19."

Event organizers confirmed to The Tennessean that both Sam Hunt and Elle King have canceled due to unspecified COVID-19 protocols." Lady A who was previously confirmed to perform on the show's satellite stage will take Hunt's spot at the Bicentennial Mall.