The Latus Motors Racing has signed Bronson Bauman to ride the Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XG-750R SuperTwin for the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track season. Bauman is a well proven commodity at the sport’s highest level. Bronson has tallied up eight career podiums in the premier class to date and enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2019, in which he earned a maiden victory at the Laconia ST and ended the season ranked third in the Grand National Championship.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO