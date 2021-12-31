Man leads troopers on chase in stolen Frito Lay truck

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Police say a man stole a fire truck outside a California hospital and led them on a chase, only surrendering after a homeless man stepped in to help. Police say the fire truck was outside UC Irvine Medical Center after dropping off a patient when someone jumped in and drove away, KCBS reported. The GPS tracker in the fire truck allowed California Highway Patrol to track the truck and pursue it, KCBS reported.

IRVINE, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO