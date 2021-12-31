ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man leads troopers on chase in stolen Frito Lay truck

WRAL
 1 day ago

www.wral.com

KOLO TV Reno

Las Vegas police chase stolen truck, find human remains

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police has announced the start of a homicide investigation Sunday after human remains were discovered inside a stolen truck. The Law Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that they found the remains after recovering two previously stolen trucks in the aftermath of a police chase.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man found dead inside stolen truck in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police officers are investigating after a man was found dead inside a stolen truck Friday morning. Police said that at 9:17 a.m., an officer saw a stolen 2016 Ford F150 truck parked on North D Street at North Stadium Way. When officers approached the truck,...
TACOMA, WA
#Frito Lay
ourquadcities.com

Arrest records: Suspect leads trooper on chase, gun found later in car

A 28-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police say he led a high-speed chase in a car where a handgun was found. Xavier Cooper Sr. faces charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, eluding, possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense and driving while his license was revoked, according to court records.
DAVENPORT, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSB Radio

Homeless man steps in to help police catch suspect in stolen fire truck

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Police say a man stole a fire truck outside a California hospital and led them on a chase, only surrendering after a homeless man stepped in to help. Police say the fire truck was outside UC Irvine Medical Center after dropping off a patient when someone jumped in and drove away, KCBS reported. The GPS tracker in the fire truck allowed California Highway Patrol to track the truck and pursue it, KCBS reported.
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Chased Through Orange County After Fire Truck Stolen in Anaheim

Police have arrested a person suspected of stealing a fire truck and traveling through several cities before being detained Tuesday in Anaheim. Truck 85 was stolen from UCI Medical Center in Orange at approximately 1:40 a.m. while paramedics were taking a patient to the hospital, said Capt. Greg Barta of the Orange County Fire Authority.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KFOX 14

Man arrested after leading deputies on chase in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A man was arrested after leading deputies on a pursuit in Las Cruces Monday morning. Deputies with the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office responded to 5840 Ledesma around 9:30 a.m. on a suspicious vehicle call. The vehicle, described as a grey pick-up 4x4...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRDO News Channel 13

State Patrol: Man from North Pole crashes stolen pickup truck east of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol says a man from Alaska was found unconscious next to a stolen pickup truck after he reportedly crashed it near Calhan in rural El Paso County. The crash happened at about 6 a.m. Monday on Highway 24, just east of Calhan. First responders found the driver on The post State Patrol: Man from North Pole crashes stolen pickup truck east of Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE

