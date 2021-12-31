Police: Winchester man wanted after Christmas Eve slaying of Maryland woman
TRAPPE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are searching for a Winchester, Virginia, man who they say murdered a woman in Talbot County, Maryland, on Christmas Eve.Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of Ashburn woman
31-year-old Mauricio Juarez is suspected of fatally shooting 33-year-old Marta Merina of Trappe, Maryland. Shortly after 6:15 a.m. on Christmas Day, police were called to the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe for a report of a shooting. Police found Merina outside of her home with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators believe the two knew each other prior to this incident and believe Juarez is traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck and are warning people to not approach him as he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who may have information about where Juarez could be is urged to call Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.
Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who may have information about where Juarez could be is urged to call Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
