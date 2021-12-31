ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Winchester man wanted after Christmas Eve slaying of Maryland woman

TRAPPE, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police are searching for a Winchester, Virginia, man who they say murdered a woman in Talbot County, Maryland, on Christmas Eve.

31-year-old Mauricio Juarez is suspected of fatally shooting 33-year-old Marta Merina of Trappe, Maryland. Shortly after 6:15 a.m. on Christmas Day, police were called to the 2900 block of Howell Point Road in Trappe for a report of a shooting. Police found Merina outside of her home with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

31-year-old Mauricio Juarez of Winchester, Va. is wanted by Maryland State Police for his connection to a Christmas Eve murder in Talbot County, Md.

Investigators believe the two knew each other prior to this incident and believe Juarez is traveling in a white GMC Sierra truck and are warning people to not approach him as he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Photo courtesy of Maryland State Police

Anyone who witnessed this shooting or who may have information about where Juarez could be is urged to call Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

