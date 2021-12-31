ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

How to Play Sound through Both Speakers and Headphones in Windows 11

By Ryan Maskell
winbuzzer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile it’s not something everyone will need to do, at some point you may wonder how to play sound through both speakers and headphones in Windows 11 / Windows 10. For example, you could be working at your PC but want to play your music for others in the house. Or,...

winbuzzer.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Apps That You Should Never Download, According To Tech Experts (They Slow Your iPhone!!)

They make your phone what it is, of course. But, in some cases, they can be so busy — with a dizzying number of features — that they also stall your device and make it run slower and less efficiently. The question truly is: which apps are worthy of your time and your phone’s storage space, and which should you consider deleting for the sake of a better running phone? The answer is going to differ from one user to another, but generally speaking, there are a few apps that rise to the top of the list when tech experts are asked about the best apps to delete. Here are three apps you should never download, according to tech experts (because they slow your iPhone).
CELL PHONES
GATOR 99.5

Slow Home Wi-Fi? You’re Using Your Router Wrong

What a time to be alive. "Invisible airwave crackle with life" when the Canadian-based rock group Rush recorded those words as part of the song, they were singing about radio but those invisible radio waves carry so much more than just your favorite songs these days. Back in 1980 when...
COMPUTERS
Gadget Flow

Most innovative gadgets of 2021

2021 brought us cutting-edge gadgets until the very end. From devices that make life easier at home to those that help us stay safe and healthy, these are the most innovative gadgets of 2021. Gadgets in 2021 were nothing short of awe-inspiring. Yes, this was the year LG introduced a...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Software#Headphones#Open Windows#Hdmi
Digital Trends

The best new laptops of 2021: Innovation on all fronts

It was an exciting year for laptops in 2021. We saw better displays with higher refresh rates on non-gaming machines, faster CPUs, and innovative form factors. We even saw better budget laptops than ever, with some blurring the distinction between budget and premium. Even among such a diverse and excellent...
COMPUTERS
The Independent

EE customers can get a free laptop in the January sales – How to claim yours

Looking to upgrade your laptop? EE has launched a seriously impressive deal as part of its January sale, which means you can get one for free. Yes, you did read that correctly.While there are plenty of offers doing the rounds during the January sales, from savings on mattresses to TVs, the team at IndyBest has found one you won’t want to miss out on – especially if you’re a gadget geek or in dire need of a computer that doesn’t lag or freeze every time you start it up.Follow live: The best Boxing Day deals to shop nowCourtesy of the mobile...
COMPUTERS
komando.com

How to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead)

I love my husband, but he misplaces everything from his keys to his wallet more often than you would think is even possible. It was more of a pain years ago. These days, I’ve slapped an Apple AirTag on anything I can that he owns. We even have one on our Golden Retriever’s collar, just in case. Tap or click for more ingenious ways to use AirTags and Tile trackers.
CELL PHONES
hometheaterreview.com

The Polk Signa S4 Soundbar is the First from the Company to Offer This…

The staff at HomeTheaterReview.com is comprised of experts across many fields who strive to help you learn and make better informed buying decisions. Polk’s newest soundbar is the Signa S4 ($399) and it is coming soon. This soundbar is the first from the company to offer Dolby Atmos, in this case, 3.1.2 sound using up-firing speakers. Additionally, it has the ability to upmix standard surround-sound to virtual 3D immersive audio.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Windows 10
The Independent

Foldable phones and smart glasses: 2021 in gadgets

2021 was another year for new gadget launches, with flagship smartphones touting ever more professional-level cameras and foldable screens moving into the mainstream.But beyond that, there were also a number of announcements that should shape the industry and how people communicate and are entertained for years to come.Here is a look at the most notable new gadgets unveiled over the last 12 months.– Samsung foldablesThis was the year when foldables went “mainstream”, Samsung declared as it took the decision to skip releasing a new version of its popular Galaxy Note device and instead unveil two new foldables.The Samsung Galaxy Z...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Oscar Olsson TT-90 System wall-mounted record player can be controlled via a smartphone

Rediscover the vinyl experience with the Oscar Olsson TT-90 System wall-mounted record player. Thanks to its slim design, it takes up minimal space compared to a traditional vinyl player. All the while, it makes a wonderful home accessory. Best of all, you’ll receive all the freedom you need if you’re living space has minimal room. Moreover, this wall-mounted record player includes an electronically controlled, lightweight, carbon fiber arm. And the control panel with mobile device connectivity adds extra convenience. Furthermore, control the Oscar Olsson TT-90 System via your smartphone for ease of use, so you can listen to music without touching the record player. Finally, it consists of a steel base, and the turntable motor supports three rotation speeds. There’s also a tonearm counterbalance setting.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Best wireless keyboards in 2022: Getting the perfect typing experience

Wireless keyboards are much more versatile than they used to be. Gone are the days when going wireless meant dealing with over-the-top latency and constant battery issues. These days, the wireless keyboard experience is pretty much on par with using a wired keyboard. But with so many options out there, it can be hard to pick the best wireless keyboards for your needs.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Uninstall Updates in Windows 11

The release of the new Windows 11 operating system has raised many eyebrows in the Microsoft community. While the new version of Windows comes packed with a plethora of fresh features, responses from longtime users have been mixed. Dedicated users critiqued everything from design changes to the stern hardware requirements for the new system.
SOFTWARE
Engadget

ICYMI: We listen to Yamaha’s latest headphones with 3D sound

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As we get closer and closer to the end of the year,...
ELECTRONICS
Hot Hardware

GPD Pocket 3 Handheld Windows 11 PC Crushes Crowdfunding Goal, Ships Next Month

GamePad Digital should be a fairly familiar name to hardware enthusiasts these days, although you've more likely heard the name in short form: GPD. Starting with the original GPD Win in 2016, the company has continued releasing its curious little palmtop PCs that, while not perfectly suited for any particular use case, run regular old Windows with bone-stock Intel processors. That makes them quite versatile indeed.
COMPUTERS
winbuzzer.com

Windows 11: How to Restore the Old Windows 10 Volume Mixer

Windows 11 has a lot of significant changes, but it also has some very frustrating ones. One of those is the hide the volume mixer between several settings menus, making it difficult to adjust on the fly. But there’s still hope – thanks to the community you can get the Windows 10 volume mixer back. Today we’re going to show you how to restore the old volume mixer in Windows 11 using an open-source tool.
COMPUTERS
ithinkdiff.com

Buy Marshall speakers and headphones for up to 33% off – Deal

If you are in search of last-minute good quality gifts or if you are looking for high-quality portable speakers or wireless headphones, then this amazing Amazon offer is for you. Original Marshall speakers and headphones are available for up to 33% discounted prices. Order Marshall speakers and headphones at amazing...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

How to get new WhatsApp features before anyone else

WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging platforms on the planet, used by over two billion people - and Meta, formerly Facebook, is still updating and changing it.Future versions of the app include new tools for disappearing messages, a ‘Communities’ feature similar to that on Discord that would let groups be added to larger groups, and an app for the iPad.For those that want to get Meta’s newest features before anyone else, an easy way to do this is to sign up to its beta testing program.Beta tests are released much more often than usual app updates, but come...
CELL PHONES
houstonianonline.com

Introducing OnePlus Red Cable Club, you have a chance to win OnePlus Buds Z2 Headphones – Picture and Sound -.

After eight years of success in India, OnePlus recently launched the Red Cable Club in Europe. This member club is completely free and gives users various benefits, discounts, and access to certain items. To celebrate the happy truth, Tweakers Partners is presenting five copies of the recently unveiled OnePlus Buds Z2 earplugs in collaboration with OnePlus. To get into the Christmas spirit, a Christmas sweater is also included…
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy