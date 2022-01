As many 1,000 homes were lost in a wind-driven wildfire across Boulder county. Just moments ago, we did aerial reconnaissance mission thanks to the Colorado National Guard of the areas impacted. We were able to do it in the brief window before the snow and how grateful we are that the snow has started. There were still some areas with active claims mostly was looking at the neighborhood level devastation, as the Sheriff indicated, there’s neighborhoods where because of the nature of the fire spread by gusts of up to 105 miles an hour, it would spread to a house here, there over other houses, past other streets.

LOUISVILLE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO