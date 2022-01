Recently, I got some of our customers doing an upgrade to v4.x from v3.0 (Yeah, still could see older MongoDB versions and we suggest everyone do the upgrade to stay with the current GA!). There were some pain points in the upgrade process, and especially before migrating to v3.4, you will need to change from SCCC config setup to CSRS replicaSet setup. Interestingly, I did some tests in that process and would like to share them here. Even though this topic is pretty outdated, this would be beneficial to the people out there who still seek to migrate from the older version and are stuck at this config server upgrade.

