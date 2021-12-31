ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I'm a mess': A nurse who cares for dying COVID patients shares personal toll

By Connie Schultz, USA TODAY
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KNeYK_0da1XBmc00

Two years ago, at age 52, nurse Amy Rosenberg had her first panic attack. She works full time on a COVID-19 unit but this day, she was sitting behind the wheel in a car wash and she felt trapped.

“That’s when I realized I now have claustrophobia,” she said. “Because of what I do to people. You get intubated, you get strapped, you get flipped. I realized that’s my biggest fear: That it could happen to me.”

Rosenberg has been a critical care nurse for 32 years, but for the past two years she has worked on a COVID-19 unit at a hospital near Dayton, Ohio. The toll of this work comes with many tentacles, and they claw into a front-line nurse’s life in ways most of us never think about. A car wash, for example, was not on my list of scary things. Nor was the commonplace pivot of a GPS advising a different route. But outside of work, a sudden change of plans is too much for her.

“The old Amy would have taken that route,” she said. “The new Amy? No, I’m not going there.”

Outside of work, she stays home as much as possible.

Here we go again with omicron

She doesn’t expect us to understand. That’s what her colleagues are for.

“I tried therapy, but I spent most of my time explaining to this therapist what work is like. I wanted to talk to someone who already knows. I started reaching out to other nurses, nurse practitioners and physicians – the amazing people I work with – and that’s helped tremendously.”

The closer we get to Christmas, the higher the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, this time because of the omicron variant. Most of these patients are unvaccinated.

Here we go again.

Like most front-line medical staff, Rosenberg remembers well when the pandemic started. Overnight, her assigned patch of the intensive care unit became the COVID-19 unit.

This was in the early days, before vaccines were available and masks and other protective gear were in short supply. On one of those days, she took turns sharing a surgical mask with another nurse. “I’m going to die of this,” she told her two grown children and other family members.

She also told them she was staying on the COVID-19 unit.

“I remember, at first, the scary part was realizing that our own lives were in jeopardy. It’s like you’re a soldier on the battlefield and you look around and see everybody running back to their holes and you’re still standing there with a spear in your hand. That was terrifying. But there was also this momentum for those of us who would stay.”

Today, most of Rosenberg’s patients are unvaccinated.

“They’re educated people. The patient comes in, the families come in, they’re very opinionated about being unvaccinated: ‘Oh, this is a conspiracy.’ ‘They don’t have COVID.’ You get so many questions: Why can’t you use ivermectin? Or hydroxychloroquine? We tell them we don’t do that. We find it has negative effects.”

Her last two years of nursing have been unlike any other time in her career. So many hands have gone limp in hers.

“I can’t tell you how many have died, but I can tell you on a hand or two how many lived,” she said. “I’ve lost more patients in these last two years than in the previous 30 years combined.”

Why does she stay?

“I had a family member ask me that on my last day of work this week,” she said. “Her husband had just died, and she saw me push a morgue cart into another room. I’d lost two COVID patients within 10 minutes of each other. She said, ‘How and why do you do this?' ”

Rosenberg told her the truth. “On the outside you see a really caring and skilled professional, but just below the surface I’m a mess. But when you’re good at something, whether it’s being a parent or whatever it is you’re good at, you keep going back.”

Every day, she is covered in plastic and is masked. She does what she can to lighten the mood with patients. She wears three shades of nail polish and “an ungodly amount of glitter eyeliner to make my eyes look as fun and as positive. I do anything I can to make you look up at me and think, ‘Hey this is going to be all right.’

“I’m trying to tell them, ‘I’ve got you. C’mon now, I’ve got you. I know you’re afraid. I’m here to take the scare out it.”

Crying for dying, unvaxxed patients

For a moment after she said this, we were both silent.

“Maybe I can explain it this way,” she finally said. “To help you understand why I find all of this significant. You know, by the grace of God, you come into this world – most all of us do – with a mother who grabs you and holds you, or somebody else who wants you right away.

“But for death, especially in a hospital, by the grace of God you have a good nurse or somebody who sits with you and is holding your hand or cares about you. But that’s a crapshoot. So, I’m going to be that person for as long as I can.”

After her last shift for the year, Rosenberg shared a rare post on Facebook about how she often cries now after a patient dies. “I felt some Forrest Gump spirit come over my soul,” she wrote. “I’m pretty tired. I think I’m gonna rest now.”

After the New Year, she will return to the COVID-19 unit, where she will continue to care for patients who refused to believe they would ever need her.

Until they did.

Connie Schultz is a columnist for USA TODAY. She is a Pulitzer Prize winner whose novel, "The Daughters of Erietown," is a New York Times bestseller. You may reach her at CSchultz@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @ConnieSchultz

