Oregon State

Guest Opinion: Post-fire erosion control a must

By Steve Holmes
Statesman Journal
 1 day ago
Recent lawsuits have been filed to prevent the reopening of forest roads in areas burned by wildfires. I am concerned this obstruction will lead to seriously damaging environmental consequences.

This concern is based on on-the-ground experience performing extensive fire recovery surveys for the forest service in those areas this past field season and generally, from my five decades as a forest worker.

Dangerous snags and down trees blocking roads are keeping crews from getting in to address the significant post-fire erosion potential, especially at road-stream crossings.

If culvert pipes deep under forest roadways are not monitored and periodically cleared of debris, stormwater can back up and wash over the road surface cutting through loose dirt fill. Like a bursting dam, the often-large amounts of grade fill used to level crossings can erode completely and wash into streams below.

I have seen washouts caused by lack of maintenance that have gouged enormous, ever-expanding, ugly scars for decades. With much loose rock and wood debris after fires to clog culverts, crews need access to maintain them. Without safely reopening forest roads this won’t happen.

Judge halts logging ‘hazard trees’:Decision may possibly delay access in fire-burned Willamette National Forest

Post-fire roadside erosion control is also very important for steep side-hill cut banks (above roads where they have been cut into hillsides) and fill slopes (loose dirt cast below road cuts during construction.) Without the vegetation to hold the soil, slopes will erode and wash into streams. There are several economical techniques to stabilize slopes if crews can safely gain access to deploy them.

Every week of delay could add more devastating scars and irreparable damage to the landscape and watersheds.

Of the tens of millions of dead snags left standing after recent serious fires, the handful next to roads that need to be cleared to make them safe for travel are a very small fraction. Nearly all snags on the numerous plots we surveyed this past field season in the 2020 western Oregon wildfire areas show no signs of beetles or bird use. There are way more dead trees covering those areas than are being utilized by woodpeckers and roosting birds. This will be the case for many years to come.

Even though these areas have burned does not mean the fire danger has abated. Densely spaced, bone-dry dead trees can be much more of a fire hazard than stands of green trees. Historically, large fire areas in Tillamook State Forest and in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest burned multiple times during the succeeding decades after the first catastrophic event. Key roads are needed for firefighting access to save sensitive areas.

Roads presently exist in our forests. If they are removed it should be done with intention. There is serious potential for environmental damage in not maintaining them.

Safe forest road access is needed to prevent potential watershed devastation, for firefighting and for public use.

Steve Holmes has worked planting and thinning trees, tree climbing for genetics, wildlife surveys, and vegetation and tree inventories. He is the manager of Biometrics Forestry Services in Eugene, which contracts with the U.S. Forest Service on its vegetation inventory program. You may reach him at forestpros_mail@comcast.net

