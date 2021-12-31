ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid hospital admissions continue to rise as NHS falls under ‘unsustainable’ pressure

By Rebecca Thomas,Samuel Lovett and Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Ve1E_0da1X12b00

The number of people hospitalised by Covid soared again last night as revellers across England headed out onto the streets to enjoy new year celebrations.

The latest NHS figures show there were 12,395 Covid patients in hospitals across England on Friday, an increase of 73 per cent since Christmas Day and the highest tally since February, while an estimated 2.3 million were infected with the virus last week.

Despite the substantial rise, Boris Johnson insisted that the country was in an “incomparably better” place than a year ago as he urged people to get their booster vaccine.

Having promised no new restrictions in the run-up to New Year’s Eve, he is now under pressure to make a decision on whether to introduce fresh rules.

The British Medical Association (BMA) warned the NHS was falling under “unsustainable” pressure after the number of Covid patients across hospitals in England increased ten-fold in one week. Almost 5,000 people were hospitalised with the disease in the five days after Christmas, compared to an increase of 478 in the five days prior.

And as forewarned by the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), daily hospital admissions for the UK are now approaching the 2,000 mark. Some 1,915 people were hospitalised with Covid on 27 December.

Boris Johnson said this week there would be no new restrictions introduced in England “before the new year”, but as 2021 ends, he faces intense pressure to say whether he will go beyond the current Plan B curbs, which involve mandatory face masks, Covid passes for mass-audience events and guidance to work from home.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland introduced tougher controls after Christmas, and many medics believe waiting until after the new year will mean any new restrictions in England will come too late to rein in the growing surge in Omicron hospital admissions.

“With Omicron now spreading so rapidly in the community – and daily cases nearing 200,000 – the pressure this is placing on the NHS, through staff absences and rising hospitalisations, is becoming unsustainable,” the BMA said on Friday morning. “The BMA is clear that further public health measures are needed urgently to prevent the health service being completely overwhelmed.”

Downing Street said there were currently no plans for meetings of the government’s Cobra emergency committee or the Covid-O committee which oversees pandemic response over the bank holiday weekend.

But a No 10 source said: “We look at the data multiple times a day and there are regular meetings. That monitoring will continue through the New Year weekend, we will be looking at the latest analysis of case numbers and hospitalisations and, as the prime minister has said, we will not hesitate to act if necessary.”

The source downplayed reports that Boris Johnson had been waiting for an informal threshold of 10,000 patients nationwide or 400 in Omicron hotspot London before increasing action.

“We have never, ever had any trigger points or thresholds,” said the source. “There are so many variables within the figures. We look at a range of factors and the details behind them.”

NHS leaders have yet to formally call for new restrictions but some hospital chiefs have said it would only be a matter of time before hospitals are inundated with patients. One senior NHS source at a trust in the east of England said: “We are waiting for the impact of the tsunami of infections.”

Right now the NHS also faces record levels of staff absences, with 24,632 workers off sick due to Covid, while ambulance services have reported increased pressure post-Christmas.

London Ambulance Service triggered its highest surge level on Thursday, while West Midlands Ambulance Service warned it had seen a 19 per cent increase in 999 calls between 24 and 28 December this year, compared to 2019.

Meanwhile, new analysis from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has shown unvaccinated people with Omicron are eight times more likely to end up in hospital than those who are boosted. Those infected with the variant are also a third less likely to be admitted to hospital compared to Delta, the UKHSA said.

For people who have received just two doses of AstraZeneca, there is no protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron from 20 weeks after the second dose, the research showed.

But the UKHSA said one dose of any vaccine was associated with a 35 per cent reduced risk of hospital admission after catching the virus.

Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UKHSA, said the analysis on Omicron was encouraging but warned the NHS could still struggle given the country’s high infection rates, with cases now rising among older people.

“It remains too early to draw any definitive conclusions on hospital severity, and the increased transmissibility of Omicron and the rising cases in the over-60s population in England means it remains highly likely that there will be significant pressure on the NHS in coming weeks,” she said.

Separate data from the Office for National Statistics has shown that infections hit record levels in all parts of the UK in the run-up to Christmas.

An estimated 2.3 million people were infected in the seven days to 23 December, up from 1.4 million the previous week and the highest number since figures for the UK began in autumn 2020.

In London, one in 15 people had Covid-19 during this time frame – the highest proportion for any region in England.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospital beds being closed due to staff Covid absences, says nurse in isolation

NHS workers are “demoralised” and staff shortages caused by Covid cases are now closing some hospital beds, a nurse in self-isolation has said.The nurse, who wishes to remain anonymous but works in Newcastle said staff have been redeployed to fill gaps in other departments at her hospital “for months” due to staff coronavirus cases, but the situation has “acutely” worsened in recent weeks.She is set to spend Christmas alone in isolation after testing positive herself.“I work in surgery and we’ve had to cover other surgical specialities and take on medicine patients too,” she told the PA news agency.“The staffing...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

Omicron variant could cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations PER DAY and 'very substantially overwhelm the NHS', warns Professor Lockdown

The Omicron variant could 'substantially overwhelm' the NHS and cause up to 10,000 hospitalisations a day, according to 'Professor Lockdown' Neil Ferguson. The Government scientist, whose modelling spooked Number 10 into ordering the original coronavirus lockdown last March, said was the UK was experiencing a 'very explosive wave of infection' because of the new variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: I’m a doctor – seeing anti-vaxxers storm an NHS facility made me feel sick

I’m a doctor – I’m also writing this while at the peak of a Covid infection. It’s a struggle – even triple-vaccinated, it is pretty unpleasant. But that’s not why it’s so hard to explain exactly the nature of the lump in my throat upon watching a group of anti-vaccine protesters storm a test and trace centre in Milton Keynes yesterday (they thought it was a vaccination centre, the fools).They had been led on the so-called “freedom rally” through the town by Piers Corbyn, who wasn’t in the footage – but he was pictured on the rally along the...
PROTESTS
The Independent

All eligible adults offered Covid booster as 90% of over-12s get first dose

All eligible adults in England have been offered a Covid-19 booster vaccine, the government has said – apparently meeting the target announced by Boris Johnson earlier this month.In further good news for the vaccine programme 90 per cent of all adults aged over 12 have now had their first injection following a surge in demand .The NHS has dramatically stepped up its vaccination drive in the last few weeks in a bid to increase protection against the omicron wave, which is seeing record case numbers reported across the UK.To speed up the process the health service oversaw the opening of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhs England#Hospital#London Ambulance Service#Nhs#Bma#Omicron
The Independent

Three quarters of people with cold symptoms are likely to have Covid – study

Three quarters of people with new cold-like symptoms are likely to have Covid but exponential case growth seems to have stopped, scientists have said.According to new analysis, the ZOE Covid Study estimates that 75% of people experiencing new cold-like symptoms are likely to have symptomatic Covid-19.This is up from around 50% last week, with the study reporting that the data was showing a fall in the number of non-Covid “colds” and a rise in symptomatic coronavirus infections.It also said that the incidence figures show there are currently 192,290 new daily symptomatic cases of Covid-19 in the UK on average, based...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Hospitals ban patient visits to stem rising Covid infections

More than a dozen hospitals across the country have temporarily banned visits in efforts to protect patients and staff amid rising Covid infections.Patients in London Yorkshire and Essex are among those who will no longer be able to receive visitors as growing numbers of people are bringing cases on to wards.Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust in London, which oversees University Hospital Lewisham and the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich, said the decision had been “extremely difficult” to make.Exemptions apply, including for end-of-life care, women giving birth and children being visited by their parents.The trust said the restrictions, which came...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

‘Prepare for the worst’, NHS bosses warn as Covid hospital admissions set to keep rising for 10 days

The number of Covid patients in hospitals is expected to keep rising for 10 days before admissions hit their peak, NHS bosses have warned as they told health leaders to prepare for the worst. With the latest data showing 2,082 hospital admissions on 28 December – the highest since February – and another record rise in infections on Thursday, NHS chiefs and clinicians are concerned the spread on wards could lead to mass outbreaks among patients and staff. Meanwhile, there are fears that new year celebrations on Friday night could also see a further spike in the number of...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Welsh Government comes to Westminster’s aid with four million Covid tests

The Welsh Government has come to the aid of Westminster by loaning England four million lateral flow tests, as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world.There has been a surge in demand for Covid-19 tests as people try to comply with advice to limit the spread of the Omicron variant by ensuring they do not have coronavirus before socialising.But by 9am on Thursday, home delivery slots for lateral flow tests were unavailable on the Gov.uk website.Pharmacies have also complained about patchy supplies of lateral flow kits.The Welsh Government has agreed to loan four million more tests to the NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Welsh government loans England 4m more Covid tests

The Welsh government has come to the aid of Westminster by loaning England 4m lateral flow Covid-19 tests, as ministers scramble to secure supplies from around the world. There has been a surge in demand for tests as people try to comply with advice to limit the spread of the Omicron variant by ensuring they do not have coronavirus before socialising.
WORLD
BBC

Covid: South Tyneside and Sunderland hospitals suspend visits

Health bosses have suspended visits to adult inpatient wards at hospitals in South Shields and Sunderland amid a rise in Covid-19 cases. Chiefs at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust said they were "concerned" at the rate of increases. There are currently 56 confirmed cases in the hospitals, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Welsh government loans English NHS four million Covid tests to relieve shortage

The Welsh government has agreed to loan English NHS four million Covid test kits to help relieve a shortage.Speaking on Thursday, first minister Mark Drakeford said Wales had a “significant stock” of lateral flow tests and was willing to share – amid pressure on supplies.It comes after UK health secretary Sajid Javid said a shortfall of kits caused by surging demand and supply chain issues could last weeks.In a letter sent to MPs, Mr Javid admitted that “huge demand” meant there would be a “need to constrain the system at certain points over the next two weeks to manage supply”.Mr...
WORLD
The Independent

Covid UK news – live: English streets and nightclubs packed, as hospital visits may be banned to beat Omicron

Britons packed the streets for new year celebrations last night despite Covid-19 infections hitting a new record, and pleas from government to keep socialising to a minimum.Images showed crowds crammed into places like London’s Leicester Square, while thousands of people were expected to have crossed the borders from Wales and Scotland to dodge tougher restrictions on partying.It came as the UK notched yet another one-day record for new infections, with 189,846, plus another 203 deaths. Separate figures showed an estimated 2.3 million people had Covid-19 in the week ending 23 December.Separately, people are being warned not to post pictures...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Staff absence cuts Wales train timetables further

An emergency rail timetable is in place because of staff absence, with people asked to check before travelling. Initially, changes were made because of Covid on 22 December, with a reduction of 10 to 15% of services. However, Transport for Wales said from Monday 3 January, there will be even...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Expert fears ‘substantial wave of Covid hospitalisations’ in early 2022

High numbers of coronavirus cases are likely to see the NHS have to deal with a “substantial wave of hospitalisations” in the first two months of 2022, an expert has warned.Professor James Chalmers, a consultant respiratory physician at Dundee University’s school of medicine, warned the health service is already “under massive pressure, even taking Covid to one side”.But with record numbers of cases now being recorded in the UK and in Scotland – where 16,857 new infections were announced on Thursday – Prof Chalmers said he is “really concerned” about the impact this will have on the NHS.The NHS is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

410K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy