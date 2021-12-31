ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow accumulations to vary across South Bend area as storm rolls in Saturday

By Joseph Dits, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 5 days ago

A typical winter storm on Saturday and early Sunday could bring a range of snow accumulations across southwest Michigan and northwest Indiana.

Flash freezing could make roads slippery Saturday night as temperatures sink, the National Weather Service reports.

It will start with rain Saturday afternoon, turning to a heavy, wet snow yet that afternoon. Perhaps by 9 or 10 p.m., the snow will become lighter and drier as temperatures plummet, meteorologist Mark Steinwedel from the NWS office in North Webster, Ind., said. Roads, even those that have been treated, he added, could freeze up.

This system snow could taper off by perhaps 4 or 5 a.m. Sunday, he said. There may be occasional lake-effect flurries Sunday without much accumulation. Sunday’s temperatures will hang in the low 20s, then sink to single digits overnight.

Snow accumulations in South Bend could range from 3 to 6 inches, but, Steinwedel said, meteorologists struggle to pin down those numbers because the city is somewhat on the fringe of the strongest snow.

The snow will form a diagonal line through the area. Lesser amounts are expected to the southeast, including as you go through Elkhart County. Greater amounts are expected northwest into Berrien County, with possibly 7 inches accumulating in Benton Harbor.

Then there’s a drop-off in the snow line, with slush and sleet expected southeast to U.S. 24, which runs through Peru and Logansport.

Meteorologists, Steinwedel said, have “medium” confidence in the inch estimates so far. On Friday, they were trying to decide if they will issue a winter weather advisory.

“We’re right on that line,” he said. “So there is always a bust potential.”

What they do know is there is a storm system that, on Friday, was coming out of Baha California. It’s expected to move swiftly across the U.S., picking up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and arctic cold from the northern plains and Canada as it heads our way.

What makes this storm significant, WSBT meteorologist Lynette Grant told viewers on Facebook, is that it marks the first snows of these amounts to arrive this winter. Also, it comes during the New Year’s holiday.

Only light rain is expected at night for New Year’s Eve.

