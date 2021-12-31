ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

🔒A KPRC 2 workout playlist: Hit these songs to get your healthy 2022 started right

Click2Houston.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON – As you face your resolutions and your health goals for the New Year, know you’re not alone -- many of our KPRC 2 anchors and reporters are working out right there alongside you in 2022. With that in mind, we’re sharing what we’re listening to...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Anchorage Press

Close to Home: Songs Towards an Atypical Playlist, Vol. 2

When I was invited to assemble this alt-holiday playlist, I was immediately drawn to the proposed theme - Close to Home. On the one hand, given this time of year on the calendar, you’ll understand how it immediately conjured a holiday-specific montage of images as might appear in a saccharine and atrocious Hallmark Movie of the Week Christmas special.
ANCHORAGE, AK
sixtyandme.com

Getting Started with Movement? Here Are Types of Workouts You Can Try

Carrie Bradshaw once asked: “Why are we should-ing all over ourselves?” There are so many ‘shoulds’ in our vocabulary for fitness and movement. We should do cardio exercise for heart health and to burn calories. We should do yoga to stretch and destress. We should include strength training in our routines.
WORKOUTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
City
Happy, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Earth, TX
City
Hamilton, TX
Elite Daily

38 Songs About Loving Yourself That Need To Be On Your Playlist

Let's do an exercise: Pull up one of your recent playlists and count the number of love songs on there. Now, count how many of those songs are about breakups, makeups, or catching feelings. The answer: Probably a majority of them... which is simply not acceptable IMO. Don't get me wrong, I enjoy love songs about other people as much as anybody else, but it’s important to recognize your greatest love story is the one you have with yourself.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Weedsday Playlist: Trip On This Podcast's Kat Walsh Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Psychedelic Trip

Trip On This, Kat Walsh’s popular podcast focused on the psychedelics space, is an invitation in radical trust and radical faith when pursuing a soul calling. Throughout podcast episodes, Kat narrates her own journey of creation and all the joys and fears that emerge from that space. Past guests have included Shelby Hartman, Sum Patten, Andrew DeAngelo and Mary Jane Gibson. Her deep hope with this podcast and by sharing her story is that others find the spark within themselves to know that anything is possible.
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

20 Free Workout Apps to Help Kick-Start Your Fitness Journey

Working out at home is awesome — you can watch TV while stretching, crush a cardio workout then head to the kitchen for a snack, and shower in your own bathroom. The most challenging part? Deciding on a workout program. One way to make it easier is by downloading one of the free workout apps in this list. These apps are for all fitness levels, and they offer a range of features, from running trackers to HIIT workouts to yoga guides to easy-to-follow exercise videos. None of these apps require a subscription (although some offer a subscription option with added perks), so you don't have to worry about blowing your budget. And, once they're on your phone, you'll be able to work out while traveling, on your lunch break, or at any other time that's convenient for you.
YOGA
magneticmag.com

Weedsday Playlist: Last Prisoner Project’s Stephanie Shepard Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Stephanie Shepard grew up in Sacramento, California, the youngest of seven children. In 2005, Stephanie moved from California to New York to pursue her dream of selling real estate. In 2010, Stephanie was convicted of conspiracy to distribute 1000+ kilos of marijuana. As a first time non-violent offender, Stephanie was sentenced to 10 years in the Federal Bureau Of Prisons. On June 5, 2019, the ankle monitor was removed and she was placed on Federal Probation for the next five years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Gloria Gaynor
Person
Pusha T
Person
Oliver Heldens
Person
Britney Spears
SELF

This Flexibility Workout Also Hits Your Core

In this flexibility workout, you’ll get a two-for-one burn with a mix of cardio and core work. What makes this combo so great? It helps you boost your cardio endurance while also shoring up one of the most important muscle groups in your body: your core. Now, when you...
WORKOUTS
POPSUGAR

Get Your Heart Rate Up With This 10-Minute Bodyweight HIIT Workout

It's time to get your heart rate up and strengthen your abs with this two-for-one HIIT ab workout. This workout is going to work your obliques, your rectus abdominals (the six-pack muscles), and your transverse abdomnis (your deep core muscles); you're going to be winded once it's over. Grab a towel and some water, because it's about to get sweaty!
WORKOUTS
Soompi

8 K-Pop Songs To Tune Your Holiday Playlist

1. EXO – “What I Want For Christmas”. Anyone who is familiar with EXO knows that they are the masters of Christmas songs. This one is even more special because it is dedicated to their fandom, EXO-Ls. The members express their appreciation toward their fans, stating that they are exactly what they want every Christmas.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise
Refinery29

20 Outfits To Start Your 2022 Off Right

Ever stand in front of your jam-packed closet, staring at more than enough clothing options, and think: I have nothing to wear? Same. But perhaps the issue isn’t that you’re out of viable outfit choices. You just need a fresh dose of inspiration to help you see your wardrobe in a new way. That’s where Outfit Dump comes in. On the first of the month, every month, we supply you with enough ideas to fuel your style until the next drop comes along.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
BGR.com

Start 2022 off right with great workout deals from Echelon Fitness

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: COVID tests in stock, $177 Roomba, Philips Hue sale, more Most people make the New Year’s resolution to try and get into better shape. Most people stick with that for a few weeks and then give up. But there are ways to work hard in order to succeed with this. Making achievable goals rather than just saying, “I want to lose 30 pounds” is a good start. Planning out your health goals and committing to moving more and doing more cardio makes a lot of sense. Echelon Fitness has plenty of equipment that can help you reach...
WORKOUTS
zeldadungeon.net

Get Your Umbrella Ready and Check Out This “Song of Storms” Cover

I admit it; I have a few things that I gravitate towards in a potentially unhealthy way. Apple pie, five more minutes of sleep in the morning that turns into 20, and literally any cover of a certain song from Ocarina of Time. That soundtrack to me is just brilliant from start to finish. In fact, both Nintendo 64 Zelda releases have stellar music, and one song that appears in both, among a few other games since, is still my all-time favorite. The “Song of Storms” has this unnerving yet also entrancing and hypnotic melody to it that always sucks me into another world.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy