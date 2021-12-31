🔒A KPRC 2 workout playlist: Hit these songs to get your healthy 2022 started right

Working out at home is awesome — you can watch TV while stretching, crush a cardio workout then head to the kitchen for a snack, and shower in your own bathroom. The most challenging part? Deciding on a workout program. One way to make it easier is by downloading one of the free workout apps in this list. These apps are for all fitness levels, and they offer a range of features, from running trackers to HIIT workouts to yoga guides to easy-to-follow exercise videos. None of these apps require a subscription (although some offer a subscription option with added perks), so you don't have to worry about blowing your budget. And, once they're on your phone, you'll be able to work out while traveling, on your lunch break, or at any other time that's convenient for you.

