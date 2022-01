Growing up in Ulster County, I loved the winter for sledding and snow days, but I hated when Jergen's (now Cherries Ice Cream Bar) in Stone Ridge would close every year when the months got colder. Even living in Newburgh now as an adult, I get sad each time I pass a roadside ice cream joint that has a "see you in the summer!" sign in their window. One of the worst parts of the year is when the roadside cream-slingers close their doors for the season. And while I can't wait to go back to Mary Jane's Dairy Bar and even Dairy Queen when the sun comes back out again, sub-freezing temperatures aren't enough to keep ice cream fiends like me away from a good cone. Or cup. Or shake.

