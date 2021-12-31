ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jean-Marc Vallee's Family Speaks out Following 'Big Little Lies' Director's Death

By Stephen Andrews
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Little Lies director Jean-Marc Vallee's sudden death at the age of 58 has saddened the world, and now his family is speaking out about the terrible tragedy. In a new statement, reps for Vallee explained, "The coroner's preliminary report received by the family could not establish an exact cause for...

popculture.com

OK! Magazine

Jean-Marc Vallée's Cause Of Death Revealed As Hollywood Mourns The Unexpected Passing Of The Famed Director

Famed director Jean-Marc Vallée sadly passed away at age 58. And now a new report is shedding light on the Dallas Buyers Club filmmaker's unexpected passing. Vallée is believed to have died from a heart attack over the weekend, reported Deadline. The late director was at his cabin outside Quebec City, where he was prepping for the arrival of guests for the holidays. It is believed he suffered a fatal heart attack on Saturday, December 25, and was found dead the following morning.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern Among Those Remembering Jean-Marc Vallee: “Our Hearts Are Broken”

Stars took to social media on Monday to remember Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director Jean-Marc Vallée, who died unexpectedly at the age of 58 over the weekend. Vallée’s frequent collaborators Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, remembered the late helmer on Instagram. Witherspoon posted a short tribute on her Instagram stories before posting a more detailed tribute on Instagram later on Monday. “I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée, the director and producer who won an Emmy for his work on HBO's "Big Little Lies" and whose 2013 drama "Dallas Buyers Club" earned multiple Oscar nominations, died at 58, a representative said. Bumble Ward, his representative, said Sunday that the director, known for his naturalistic approach...
CELEBRITIES
Times-Herald

Jean-Marc Vallee dead at 58

Jean-Marc Vallée has died. The 'Dallas Buyers Club' director passed away suddenly at the age of 58 at his cabin outside Quebec City in Canada on Sunday (26.12.21), leaving his family and friends "in shock", Deadline have announced. It is not currently known how the 'Demolition' director died. Jean-Marc's...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#Big Little Lies#Sudden Death#Hbo
IndieWire

Reese Witherspoon, Denis Villeneuve, and More Remember ‘Creative Genius’ Jean-Marc Vallée

Jean-Marc Vallée, the Canadian director and producer who helmed films including “Wild” and “Dallas Buyers Club” and the HBO series “Sharp Objects” and “Big Little Lies,” died on December 25 at age 58. The Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning director’s sudden passing has shocked the industry and his colleagues, with past collaborators paying tribute to the Canadian director on social media. See below. “Beautiful Jean-Marc Vallee. The world has lost one of our great and purest artists and dreamers. And we lost our beloved friend. Our hearts are broken,” “Big Little Lies” Emmy winner and “Wild” Oscar nominee Laura Dern wrote in an...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jean-Marc Vallee Family: Preliminary Coroner’s Report Shows Death Not Caused by “Intervention of Another Party, a Voluntary Act or a Known Disease”

Jean-Marc Vallée’s family has released a statement about the Big Little Lies and Dallas Buyers Club director’s death on Dec. 25 in Quebec. In it, they note that the coroner’s preliminary report, received by the family, doesn’t establish an exact cause but says his “death was not caused by the intervention of another party, a voluntary act, or a known disease.” Further analyses are underway. Vallée’s rep initially told The Hollywood Reporter that he died suddenly over the Christmas weekend of a suspected heart attack in his cabin near Quebec City, Canada. “Our father was a generous man, deeply human and who lived...
CELEBRITIES
Stamford Advocate

Remembering Jean-Marc Vallée, an Admirer of the Human Spirit

The first time I met Jean-Marc Vallée, he was wearing a black T-shirt and jeans. Silver zippers and studs ran the length of his black leather jacket, and his hair – dark brown, peppered with gray – was combed neatly off his forehead. It was March, 2019. We were both in Careyes, Mexico for Arte Careyes film festival. The Oscar-nominated French-Canadian filmmaker, whose death Sunday at age 58 has shocked the industry, was mentoring directors on the rise.
MUSIC
laconiadailysun.com

Reese Witherspoon leads tributes to Jean-Marc Vallée

Reese Witherspoon had led the tributes to Jean-Marc Vallée following his sudden death. According to Deadline, it is believed that the 58-year-old director - who was "a fitness fanatic and a teetotaler" - passed away following a heart attack at his cabin outside Quebec City in Canada on Christmas Day (12.25.21) and Reese is among the many stars who have shared their shock and sadness.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

