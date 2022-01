Calling all Swifties— this just might be the party dress of your “Wildest Dreams.”. Taylor Swift threw an epic, celebrity-packed bash for her 32nd birthday on December 13 and looked ever-so-glamorous in pictures she shared on Instagram. Wearing a glimmering, one-shoulder gold mini dress, Swift danced the night away with famous friends like Diana Silvers and Gracie Abrams. She also shared her celebration with Alana Haim, who would turn 30 two days later. The two Sagittarius friends adorably blew out their birthday candles together, and Swift shined in photos with her signature red lip, tousled, wavy hair and wispy bangs.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO