NFL Draft Profile: Jeremiah Moon, EDGE, Florida Gators
Pos: Edge
Ht: 6020
Wt: 245
Eligibility: 2022
Hoover, AL
Hoover High School
Jeremiah Moon University of Florida
Gators
Unrefined standup rusher with great length.
Pros:
Versatile outside linebacker who is deployed as a standup rusher and at middle linebacker. Moon possesses good size and great length which he uses when attacking the outside shoulder with a stab club. His good burst and ability to flatten back to the quarterback threatens tackles. An active rusher, he keeps fighting to make an impact late in plays. Moon uses his length to set the edge and maintain outside leverage, forcing runs back inside. His shock and shed ability when taking on tight ends is very good.
