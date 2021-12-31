ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

COVID-19: CT Man Accused Of Faking Positive Test To Avoid Court Appearance

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mByf4_0da1UsuC00
A COVID-19 test. Photo Credit: Photo by Medakit Ltd on Unsplash

A Connecticut man has been arrested and charged with illegally fabricating a positive COVID-19 test notification in order to avoid appearing before a judge at a scheduled hearing.

Junior Jumpp, age 31, of Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 28, and charged with one count each of forgery and fabricating physical evidence, according to the Connecticut State Division of Criminal Justice.

The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Statewide Prosecution Bureau in the Office of the Chief State's Attorney.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Jumpp was out on bond following his arrest in connection with a number of criminal cases pending in New Britain.

Court-ordered conditions of his release required that he not be arrested in connection with any other crimes, the State's Attorney's Office said.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, members of the Hartford Police Department arrested Jumpp on a warrant charging him with threatening and breach of peace, court documents show.

On Friday, Nov. 26, members of the South Windsor Police Department arrested Jumpp on a warrant charging him with interfering with an officer and breach of peace, officials said.

Jumpp was ordered to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Tuesday, Nov. 30, in court due to his non-compliance with conditions of release, the State Attorney's Office said.

The day before he was to appear in court his attorney informed the judge that he had received a positive COVID-19 test and sent a screenshot of the test, court records show.

The judge excused Jumpp from appearing on the following day.

An investigation of the test showed that it was forged and Jumpp was ordered to appear in court where he was held on a $25,000 bond, court documents show.

Jumpp currently has 11 pending cases in Superior Court in New Britain, and one pending case in Hartford.

If found guilty of the forgery, he faces up to five years in prison.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Trenton Man Nabbed In New Year's Eve Murder

A Trenton man was arrested for killing a 35-year-old man on New Year's Eve, authorities announced. Shannon Williams, 35, gunned down Emanuel Ross, 47, on the first block of Beakes Street around 7 p.m. Dec. 31, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Ross was found lying on the sidewalk...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hartford, CT
Health
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Britain, CT
Government
State
Connecticut State
Hartford, CT
Coronavirus
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Health
Daily Voice

Elizabeth Man Arrested In Deadly New Year's Eve Stabbing

An Elizabeth man has been charged in a deadly New Year's Eve stabbing, authorities announced. Edwin Rivera, 48, stabbed Jose Burgos, 56, on the 400 block of Elizabeth Avenue around 9 p.m. Dec. 31, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel said. A witness drove Burgos to Trinitas Regional Medical Center,...
ELIZABETH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Positive Test#State#Superior Court
Daily Voice

Details Released In Deadly Montgomery County Police Shootout

Four police officers from a Maryland department were placed on leave after a traffic stop that left one civilian dead this week. An off-duty officer who heard shots fired on the 900 block of Bonifant Street around 4:15 a.m. Silver Spring alerted on-duty officers, who then were on the lookout for a suspect vehicle early Wednesday morning, wusa9 reports.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Elmwood Park Man Stabs Mom In Back On New Year's Eve

An Elmwood Park man stabbed his mother in the back with a kitchen knife on New Year's Eve, snapping the blade off between her shoulder blades, responders said. Garfield police captured Emiliano Domi, 25, after investigators said he fled following Friday's attack on Martha Avenue near the border of both towns.
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

Man Gunned Down In Allentown Hours Before New Year

A 25-year-old man died in an Allentown shooting hours before the new year, authorities said. Jermel Johnson, of Northampton, was shot at the intersection of 9th and Gordon Streets around 1 p.m., the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said. He was pronounced dead on Friday, Dec. 31, at Lehigh Valley Hospital,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Woman Found Dead In Harrisburg: Police

A woman was found dead Tuesday in Harrisburg, authorities said. Officers were called around 8:30 p.m. to South 10th and Mulberry Streets on a report of a dead woman, Harrisburg police said in a Wednesday release. The unidentified woman was believed to have been shot to death, according to police.
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

CT Woman Killed Crossing Busy Roadway, Police Say

A Connecticut woman was killed when she was hit by a Jeep Compass while crossing a busy roadway. Brenda Bradley, age 74, of New Haven, was killed around 7:15 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, in Milford. According to the Milford Police Department, Bradley was crossing Boston Post Road near the traffic...
Daily Voice

51-Year-Old Critically Injured In Overnight Nassau County Crash

A man was critically injured in an overnight New Year's Eve Long Island crash. It happened around 9:35 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31 in Franklin Square. A 64-year-old man was driving a silver Honda eastbound on Hempstead Turnpike in the vicinity of William Avenue when the collision occurred with a 51-year-old on a bicycle, Nassau County Police said.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
186K+
Followers
32K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy