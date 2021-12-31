ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern University delays start of Spring 2022 semester due to COVID surge, Omicron

By Staff Reports
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 1 day ago
Southern University and A&M College will delay the start of its spring semester due to the COVID surge and virulence of the omicron variant.

In-person classes, originally scheduled to begin Jan. 12, 2022, will now start on Jan. 26, 2022. Online classes will begin as scheduled.

Hospitals to Shreveport:Don't go to ER for COVID test

The university will still reopen for business after the holiday break on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, with most employees working remotely.

All employees and students should still upload proof of vaccination or other relevant documentation as required.

To maintain social distance and to further safeguard against COVID exposures, students, employees and guests are encouraged to use online services to avoid coming to campus unless necessary.

Employees and students should check campus emails for more detailed information. Updates will also be posted to the University’s website and official social media channels.

