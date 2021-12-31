ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Suspect in Minn. road rage assault arrested in Ky.

By Associated Press, Star Tribune
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A motorist accused of breaking a man’s leg after being cut off in traffic in a Minneapolis suburb has been arrested in Kentucky after two months of evading law enforcement.

The 60-year-old man was arrested in Kentucky last week after being charged with third-degree assault for the October incident, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Mark K. Henderson said he was injured by the motorist, who assaulted him in a Lakeville Walmart parking lot.

According to court documents, the man accused Henderson of cutting him off in traffic.

Minneapolis, MN
