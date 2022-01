Text description provided by the architects. The house is located in El Toscal, a forgotten neighborhood of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, declared a historic site but without a special urban plan. The project is about the rehabilitation of a house from 1912 that was in a state of ruin. The proposed rehabilitation is not intended to maintain an immutable image of the historic city, but a controlled modification that allows evolution without erasing the essence of the place. Considering the environmental values of the building, constituted by its volumetry, facade, and materiality; and from the reinterpretation of traditional architectures, the house has been projected with a house-patio scheme.

