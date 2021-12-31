ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Germantown district to require masks in schools

By Abigail Warren
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 1 day ago

Germantown Municipal School District students will return to school and must wear face coverings.

Staff will return Monday, Jan. 3 for a professional development day and they must also wear masks. Classes will resume for students Tuesday, Jan. 4. All visitors must also wear face coverings during the school day on GMSD campuses.

The suburb’s Board of Education met in a special called meeting Friday, Dec. 31. The agenda simply stated “safety protocols” when it was released Thursday afternoon. The board approved the requirement in a 4-1 vote and the issue will be reviewed again on Jan. 19. Board member Brian Curry cast the lone dissenting vote.

Board members noted they desire in-person learning and requiring masks will help allow the district provide that.

Under an order from Federal Judge Waverly Crenshaw such mandates are allowed from boards, Superintendent Jason Manuel noted after the meeting.

At the start of the meeting, Manuel said there is no finalized guidance from the state or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but it was appropriate to review the safety plans due to uncertainty with the omicron variant. The decision came the same day Shelby County Health Department reported 3,004 new cases, the highest in a single day since the pandemic’s start.

Germantown is the first suburban district to issue such a  requirement. Other districts had not made any changes as of Friday at 1 p.m.

