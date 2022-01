Happy New Year! It was certainly a happier one when the Rangers escaped from Tampa with two points, winning in a shootout over the best team in the league. It wasn’t a perfect effort by the Blueshirts and they blew another third period lead, but they did enough to win. They ended 2021 with a victory and have a record of 20-8-4, good for third place in the Metropolitan Division and their 44 points is the tied for fourth most in the NHL.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO