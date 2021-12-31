ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kofi Kingston: I Will Offer Advice If Asked, But Won't Force It On Anyone

Kofi Kingston is an elder statesman in WWE and has done just about everything there is to do in the company, bringing a perspective that very few backstage can offer. Being a veteran in the locker room, Kingston welcomes anyone who seeks advice from him. "You can't make me...

