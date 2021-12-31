ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Anita horse racing consensus picks for Friday, Dec. 31

By Staff report
OCRegister
 1 day ago

OCRegister

Baffert’s Newgrange wins Sham Stakes in impressive form

Newgrange, the third betting choice at 5-2, passed the important two-turn test at Santa Anita on Saturday in the $100,000 Grade III Sham Stakes and stamped himself as a horse to watch along the early road to the Kentucky Derby. Handled by Hall of Fame rider John Velazquez, Newgrange took...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Sham Stakes odds, expert prediction 2022: Horse racing insider who nailed Kentucky Derby reveals picks

One west coast-based horse will emerge as a leading contender for the Kentucky Derby when five 3-year-olds leave the starting gate in the 2022 Sham Stakes on Saturday at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. Over the years the Sham has regularly produced top contenders for the country's top races, including last year with eventual Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile winner Life Is Good and two years ago with eventual Kentucky Derby and Breeders' Cup Classic winner Authentic.
ARCADIA, CA
abc17news.com

Baffert goes 1-2 in Sham Stakes with Ky Derby prospects

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — Newgrange won the $100,000 Sham Stakes by 2 3/4 lengths ahead of stablemate Rockefeller at Santa Anita, giving trainer Bob Baffert two Kentucky Derby prospects. Baffert earned his third straight win in the Grade 3 Sham for 3-year-olds and his eighth overall. John Velazquez aboard Newgrange and Flavien Prat on Rockefeller hustled their mounts from the starting gate. Both settled into a steady rhythm, with Newgrange maintaining a one-length lead past the three-furlong pole. Newgrange went on to win by 2 3/4 lengths as the 5-2 third choice.
ARCADIA, CA

