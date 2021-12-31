Peterson: ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla expects Hilton Coliseum to be rocking on New Year’s Day

AMES — Fran Fraschilla likens Saturday’s Iowa State-Baylor Top 10 matchup to someone finding a $100 bill that fell from the sky.

“It’s like found money, and I get to come in here with ESPN and get to call a game like this,” said the ESPN broadcaster, who will be courtside for the 1 p.m. game at Hilton Coliseum.

“It’s really cool.”

It’s cool, all right, the nation’s feature college basketball game on New Year’s Day including an Iowa State team that’s ranked eighth, after going 2-22 last season, including 0-18 in the Big 12.

New coach. New team. New Year.

The following — Iowa State’s first Top 10 men’s basketball game since Jan. 7, 2014 — is no misprint. It’s the reality of what Cyclones coach T.J. Otzelberger, a mostly new staff, and a cohesive collection of new players have been able to do since first coming together last June.

“They’ve broken every ignominious streak that was set over the last year or two,” Fraschilla said after watching practice Friday morning. “To have a place like this filled to capacity, with a meaningful Big 12 game this early, is a credit to T.J., his coaches and his players.”

Both teams are 12-0. Both are among the nation’s top defenses — Iowa State fifth at allowing opponents 56.1 points a game and Baylor eighth at 56.8. Iowa State is 45th overall on the Ken Pom ratings, while the Bears are No. 1.

“If I was a Las Vegas oddsmaker, Baylor has the better team on paper,” Fraschilla said. “They are legitimately one of the top three or four teams in the country, but the fact that we have a game like this, this early in the season, is a credit to what T.J. and his team have done.

“They put themselves in a position to play one of the biggest games in the country, in the first part of the season.”

The only other game involving Top 25s on Saturday is No. 22 Villanova against 15th-ranked Seton Hall.

Fraschilla spent Friday morning talking with Otzelberger and his staff. He talked to players. He knows the uphill task the Cyclones face in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

“The Cyclones need to make some shots, stay in the game until the second half, and then we know what happens in this building,” he said, referring to the way Hilton Coliseum rocks during big-game moments.

“It’s hard for a team from Texas to come into an environment where it’s like 5 degrees outside, snowy, and then play in a sold out arena.”

The weather forecast calls for cold and snow. Hilton was sold out for this game a long time ago.

“I’m hoping it’s a great Big 12 atmosphere,” Fraschilla said. “The league deserves it. The fan base deserves it, and it’s cool to see what T.J. has done early with this team.”

