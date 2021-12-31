Timber Creek edges Ocean City - Girls basketball - Boardwalk Classic

Aidan McAndrew scored a career-high 26 points as Morris Knolls outlasted Hanover Park in double overtime, 74-71, in the Route 206 Challenge in Succasunna. McAndrews, a junior, hit four 3-pointers to go with eight steals and five rebounds for Morris Knolls (3-3). Connor Doyle had 11 points with five rebounds and four steals, Chase Ingram added 11 points with five assists, and Mike Rustad scored 10 points in the win.

MORRIS COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO