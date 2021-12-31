ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Lorain schools delay return after winter break

By Cris Belle
 1 day ago

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Students of the Lorain City School District won’t be going back to class after winter break like they planned.

The district announced the return to in-person classes is delayed until Monday, January 10.

Staff will report to work as scheduled on Tuesday, January 4.

The district said in a statement: “Please know that the decision to delay the start of school was made out of extreme caution for the safety of our students, staff, community, and all of our families, friends and neighbors.”

Student meals are being arranged for the week of January 4 and those families impacted should check their email, phone messages and texts for specifics. Details will also be posted on social media and the district website here .

Families in the district are encouraged to stay tuned for additional updates about COVID and how local conditions are influencing in-person, hybrid and/or remote learning.

