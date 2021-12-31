8401 Highclere Court

Beautiful 6 Bedroom, 7 Full Baths and 3 Half baths & 4 car garage on 5.51 acres on the Ni River Reservoir. Be sure and visit the single photos and 3D video to appreciate this magnificent Home. Hard to describe with...
CHECK OUT THIS AFFORDABLE 3 BEDROOM 2BATH HOME! A SHORT DRIVE TO THE OP YACHT CLUB AND POOL AND RIGHT OFF THE PARKWAY. THIS HOME BOASTS A GREAT OPEN CONCEPT LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN AREA. OWNERS HAVE ADDED NEW PERGO FLOORS IN THE KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND BEDROOMS. THE KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. DON'T FORGET THE LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD FOR YOUR FURRY FRIENDS. OWNERS ARE ALSO PUTTING IN NEW SCREENING IN FOR THE SCREENED IN BACK PORCH. COME CHECK IT OUT BEFORE ITS GONE!
Beautiful coastal Glen Riddle community home right on the War Admiral course!Owners moving for work after making 50k in improvements! Home has been fully painted inside and out- Kitchen cabinets painted with new hardware, bookcases/staircase painted, new luxury vinyl plank flooring in most rooms, real wood floors refinished with new runner on stairs. New bath and kitchen fixtures!First floor: foyer with lovely crown molding, storage closet, office, powder room, family room with soaring ceilings, gas fireplace and new mantel beam, kitchen and dining area. Master suite with sitting room also on first floor with large walk in with new shelving, large bath with shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. On the second floor you will find a large loft area, roomy storage closet, full bath with tub/shower between two nice-sized bedrooms. Community has many amenities- great place to call home!
This Colonial Style home has it all! . A welcoming two-story foyer with upgraded trim leads you to a Private Office with French Doors, a spacious Dining Room and a Family Room with a fireplace. The Kitchen conveniently adjoins the Family Room, as well as a large Great Room with skylights and a ceiling fan. The Great Room leads you to an over-sized maintenance free Deck which is ideal for entertaining and grilling. The second level has four spacious Bedrooms including an Owners Suite with a large walk-in closet connecting to a luxurious bathroom with double sinks, a separate shower and a soaking tub. A walk-in Laundry Room is located on the second floor, another convenience. The yard is nicely landscaped, and the driveway offers plenty of space for parking. The double-car garage has ample room for cars, hobbies and storage. The Swan Point community has its own clubhouse, marina, parks, bike trails, tennis courts, outdoor pool and an award winning 18-hole golf course. COME AND ENJOY RESORT-STYLE LIVING! HURRY, THIS WELL-MAINTAINED HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!
Welcome to this gorgeous home just off the 495 Beltway. Mins from DC, and VA. near the Woodmore Towne Centre w/restaurants, Costco, Wegmans and more. This bright and spacious single-family brick front home in the sought-after community of Fox Lake, features 5 bedrooms including a large master suite with large walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub. The first-level features eat-in kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded faucet fixtures. Kitchen leads into the 2 car garage, a spacious family room has a wood burning fireplace for the family to enjoy, that also leads to the large outside deck, w/ gazebo just steps away from the beautifully landscaped grounds, and nice backyard perfect for entertaining. The first-floor also offers a separate living and dining room. Let's not forget the fully finished basement which includes a 1 bedroom, 1 full powder room, large entertainment area, perfect for watching sports games, movies with friends and family with separate rear entrance that leads to the outside patio. Property has New Roof, New Gutter w/Leaf Filter, New spouts all done in 2021, also has carpet, hardwood flooring . The FoxLake community offers walking trial, tot lot and more. This gorgeous home has so much to offer you need to come see for yourself...Call SHOWING TIME TO SCHEDULE SHOWING....Happy Showing!!! NOTE: HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS NO ESCALATION CLAUSE!!!****************** All offers must be in by 7pm on Thursday the 6th!!!!
Huge Dulaney Forest home with 4 levels, 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen was expanded into the dining room to create a huge space filled with cabinetry, counters, commercial grade appliances, half bath and more. Former back porch enclosed to create family room with its own heat/cool system. Over-sized garage with storage. New roof, new windows, new sewer line, new exterior window shutters, redone concrete driveway, new garage door, boiler/hvac serviced. Upper level has three bedrooms and 2 full baths. Above-grade level under upper level has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. All baths updated. Lower level is finished with family room or office, laundry and storage. With a little paint and floor refinishing, you'll have a gem. Two bedrooms upstairs were combined into one bedroom with a walk-in closet but they are easily transformed back into 2 bedrooms. Walk to Timonium Elem, Ridgely Middle and join the local Dulaney Swim Club pool just 2 blocks away. Tax record sq footage is wrong. The 432 sq ft family room is not included and the tax records seem to indicate only 2 levels instead of 4.
Beautiful 3.24 Property with so Many Possibilities, 4 Buildings including 2 Bungalows each with 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom, Kitchen and Living Area, Amazing 4 Bay Car Garage with 200 amp Electric & Heat, Raised Ceiling in 1 Bay to Accomodate a Car Lift...Perfect for the Car Enthusiast and a 38X18 Utility Building for Storage, 1 Carport. Mostly Cleared Lot with Mature Trees Boardering Property with a Pond Towards the Back of the Lot. Located in a Picturesque Rural Area on Paved Roads. Convenient to Orange, Culpeper & Fredericksburg. Within the last 5 Years New Roof on Garage and Bungalows, Well Pump Replaced and Septic Pumped. Check out the Virtual Tour!
Gorgeous all brick custom Fawn Lake dream home nestled high on an expansive 1.87 acre wooded corner lot! An open floor plan featuring five bedrooms plus office on the main level with an additional bedroom and bathroom in the spacious fully finished basement. This nearly 9,000 square foot dream home features hardwood floors, 9'+ ceilings, professional hardscaping and landscaping with an oversized three car garage.
Three level townhome in great location! Hardwood floors on main level, new carpet installed on 2nd floor and basement. Lots natural light... First floor features eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances...spacious living room, with sliding glass doors leading to deck and fenced yard. Two huge master suites upstairs and hall closet that was once used for washer and dryer. Fully finished lower level with full bath, laundry room and walkout. Freshly painted, close to public transportation 1 block away 7 days a week, Bowie Town Center and lots of shopping, restaurants and amenities close by. Ready to move in!
Amazing 3 Level Town Home with 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms in sought after Village at Woodstream. Hardwood floors on main level with tons of warm natural light and space. Kitchen equipped with new appliances, kitchen island, deck, and enough space for a breakfast table. 3 sided fire place in spacious living room. The main bedroom has lots of natural light, two walk in closets, large open primary bathroom with large soaking tub and separate standing shower with double vanities. The lower level is fully finished which includes a washer and dryer. Large Backyard is fully Finished. 2 Car Garage with drive way parking. Community has swimming pool and playground. Located walking distance form major stores, Walmart, Target, Shopper, Lowes, Best Buy. Minutes from 1-95, Jefferson Davis Highway Route 1, and walking distance to commuter lot. All offers are due by Tuesday at 12:00 pm.
This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-level unit offers everything you need in a new construction condo! The main level of the condo has a spacious kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, abundant storage, and a sizable island, perfect for the cook who loves to entertain. A sizeable, covered deck and a convenient half bath complete this level, making it the perfect place for hosting indoor or outdoor gatherings. Retreat to the private bedroom level with the primary bedroom offering ample natural light and a beautiful new full bath complete. A second, large bedroom and full bath round out the bedroom level. Nestled perfectly between all that H Street has to offer, this condo home is waiting to welcome the new year with you!
Lovely, brick row home on quiet block in Curtis Bay. 3 good size bedrooms, 1 and a half baths. New carpet and finished wood floors make this adorable home shine. Bright and sunny with open floor plan with living room and dining room. Large basement could be used as a 4th bedroom or cozy family room. Make appointments to view immediately. This wont last!
WELCOME HOME TO THE 21219! So much love and pride put into this home sweet home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath and has been beautifully updated from studs to walls, plumbing, electric, roof, windows, walls, HVAC system, you name it in 2012! Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you into the living room and go all the way back to your 15ft addition family room! The kitchen has all updated cabinetry with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile flooring. Fully finished basement with a laundry room, with a brand new washer and dryer, full bath and lots of storage space. Outside is a Fully fenced in yard from front to back, perfect for those upcoming cook outs. Lots of parking with a 2 car detached garage, parking pad inside of the vinyl privacy fence and off street parking in the alley and then street parking out front. Schedule your showing today, this home won+GGt last long!
Gorgeous 2.33 acre wooded estate lot in sought after Fallston school district with builder tie in.Convenient to I95 and APG. Secluded, private.Ability to clear nearly one acre of flat land. Protected forest on this property. Builders plans or yours! List price is starting price. Builder will meet with Buyers to walk property and discuss options for build.
Welcome to this recently renovated 3 level townhouse. 9ft+ ceiling .Quartz countertop . has 4 Beds and 3 full baths .1 half bath. ,All hardwood floor on all three levels .and fresh painted . With Large Deck. The master Bathroom has separate standing shower and Jacuzzi Soaking Tub. The owner has been taking care of the house very well . Convenient location just minutes to shopping in Brandywine and Waldorf and Major commuting Routes . Come to see this warm and clean home before is gone .
Move In Ready Home Nestled on 3.29 Acres With Access To "Little Falls Stream" Running Through A Portion Of The Property. The Stream is Trout Stocked and Located at Bottom of 515 Stablers Church Road Property. Enjoy Scenic Mother Nature All Around You And The Beauty Of All Four Seasons. This Partially Wooded Lot Offers Oak, Maple and Pear Trees, Cherry And Magnolia Blossoms, Blueberry Bushes And Mint Bushes. Watch The Abundance Of Wild Birds, Deer, Fox And Rabbits. Located With-In Walking Distance to NCR Trail. Located Just Two Minutes From I-83, For Easy Access To Shrewsbury To The North, And Hereford And Hunt Valley To The South. Large Colonial Style Home Offering Five Bedrooms, Including Main Level Bedroom And Upper-Level Master Suite. This Traditional Yet Open Floor-plan Offers Lots Of Natural Sunlight And Great Entertaining Spaces. Fantastic Curb Appeal With Mature Landscaping And Large Wrap Around Front Porch With Stone Walk Way. Custom Wood Carved Front Door Leading To Spacious Foyer Area With Large Coat Closet. Half Bathroom With Updated Cabinetry, Ceramic Tile Flooring And Custom Thermal Roman Shades. Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors In Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Hallway And Main Level Bedroom. Off Of Foyer and Kitchen Is Large Formal Dining Room With Bay Window. Double French Doors And Single French Door Leading To Kitchen. Huge Open Kitchen And Large Breakfast Area With Double-Sided Brick Wood Burning Fireplace. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinetry And Corian Countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator, Cooktop, Double Oven And Dishwasher. Under Cabinet Storage For Microwave In Island. Plenty Of Counter Space And Storage And Walk-In Pantry Located In Mudroom. Enjoy The Views and Mother Nature From Large Breakfast Area Windows. Step Into The Sunroom With Unique Ceramic Tile Flooring And Lots Of Windows. A Perfect Spot To Relax Or Read A Book. Sliding Door Leading To Large Family Room With Wood Burning Fireplace With Decorative Wood Mantel. Off The Family Room Is Large Mudroom With Food/Storage Pantry, Coat Closet, Access To Rear Deck, Access To Front Porch And Two Car Attached Garage. Two Car Garage With Remote Doors. Upper Level Offers All New Carpeting, Large Foyer Area And Hallway. Spacious Laundry Room With Folding Table, Hanging Racks, Shelving And Conveying Samsung Washer And Dryer. Washer And Dryer Were Purchased November 2021. Plenty Of Room For Full Sized Ironing Board. Located Next To Laundry Room Is Upper-Level Full Bathroom. This Full Bathroom Offers Ceramic Tile Flooring, Upgraded Cabinetry And Shower/Tub With Glass Folding Doors. Hallway Leading To Three Large Secondary Bedrooms With Custom Thermal Roman Shades. Located At Opposite End Hallway Is The Master Suite With Warm Colors And Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Walk-In Closet With Ventilated Wire Shelving Closet System. Master Bathroom With Huge Soaking Tub With Detachable Shower Head. Upgraded Wood Cabinetry With Plenty Of Storage And Double Vanity Sinks. The Lower Level Offers A Rare Full Walk Out Partially Finished Basement. Just Over 1,300 Square Feet With Potential To Fully Finish And Add Additional Bathroom, Finished Space And Value. Ceiling Is Fully Insulated, Finished Area Offers Drop Ceiling And Recessed Lighting. Located Next To Walkout French Double Doors To Large Paver Patio. This Home Is Fantastic For Entertaining. Lower Level Patio And Upper Level Rear Deck. Large Open Rear And Side Yards With Bon Fire Pit Area. Additional Features And Benefits- New 80-Gallon Water Heater Installed In October 2021- Blueberry Bushes Along The Stone Steps, A Pear Tree In Front, And Mint ThatGrows Near The Back Deck.- Private Driveway (From Shared Driveway To Garage) Replaced In 2013. Shared Driveway Snow Removal Is Shared Between Neighbors. NO Road Maintenance Agreement.- Invisible Fence For Pets.- Automatic Generac Brand Generator With 2 Propane Tanks (Owned, NotLeased).
Charming rancher in the country: living at its finest. This 3-bedroom, 2 bath home has large living spaces and plenty of outdoor serenity! Bright, airy and open sunroom with cathedral ceilings with custom windows. Over an acre tree lined lot with stone patio and large front porch. Private driveway with a 2 car garage plus and outdoor shed for extra storage. Escape to the country with a short distance to the quaint town of Berlin.
Immaculate 3 BRM, 2 Bath home with hardwood floors in living, dining, kitchen, hall & office (#3BRM). Oak cabinets in kitchen, laundry & baths. All closets cedar lined. "Premier" walk-in tub w/ jets in Main Bath. Pella lead glass entry door, "Sun-setter" awning over rear deck! Low-rise entry stairs, front & back. Vinyl siding, tilt windows, shed w/ electric, landscaped yard, concrete parking pad.
A-1 neighborhood. Outstanding all brick home located in an area of fine homes on a quiet, cul-de-sac street. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths ,2 fireplaces, kitchen and dining combo, spacious living room, family room, hard wood floors, extra-large screened porch to enjoy summer evenings, private back yard with storage shed. A great family home house for the price. Hurry won't last long.
Beautiful townhouse in great location! Windows, roof, and skylights are one year old! Freshly painted, cleaned and ready to move into! 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half baths. Kitchen has a moveable island, stainless appliances, etc. Fabulous deck with solid sliding glass doors out to the back. This lovely home has been well taken care of! Located close to major commuter routes, shopping, schools, etc. This home is very well priced and won't last!!
A special Holiday listing! Beautifully remodeled semi-detached historic townhouse, situated in a quiet and charming neighborhood. The home is located in one of the very few Cul-de-sacs in Washington DC! It features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, new finishes, appliances, HVAC and a tankless water heater! This newly remodeled home was designed by a local high-end residential Architectural Designer with an open concept floor plan providing abundant natural light, modern recessed lighting, and new hardwood floors. A spacious beautifully designed kitchen features large, high-end marble counters and waterfall bar island, stainless steel appliances and integrated dining area. Upper level master suite and bedroom are spacious and equipped with built-in closets and a master bathroom skylight! Main bathroom is tastefully designed with modern finishes. The design offers both comfort and flexibility! The house is a 10 minute walk from the Anacostia Metro Station, minutes walking distance from numerous amenities, 11th Street Bridge Park, public transportation as well as plenty of shopping and dining options such as Starbucks, Bus Boys & Poets, Capital One Cafe. It is just one block away from the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site. Close proximity to Anacostia Park and Rec Center, grocery stores, major commuter routes, Navy yard, Capitol hill, Eastern Market, MGM, National Harbor and more.
