1109 S Kenwood Avenue

CHECK OUT THIS AFFORDABLE 3 BEDROOM 2BATH HOME! A SHORT DRIVE TO THE OP YACHT CLUB AND POOL AND RIGHT OFF THE PARKWAY. THIS HOME BOASTS A GREAT OPEN CONCEPT LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN AREA. OWNERS HAVE ADDED NEW PERGO FLOORS IN THE KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND BEDROOMS. THE KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. DON'T FORGET THE LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD FOR YOUR FURRY FRIENDS. OWNERS ARE ALSO PUTTING IN NEW SCREENING IN FOR THE SCREENED IN BACK PORCH. COME CHECK IT OUT BEFORE ITS GONE!
1169 Western Ave 2BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - Come see our cozy 2BR/1BA home located on the West Side of Hamilton, right off of Main St close to food and shopping! This property has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, a full basement, a 1 car detached garage, front porch, deck, and a beautiful yard!! Visit us at BBrents.com to apply!!
Huge Dulaney Forest home with 4 levels, 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen was expanded into the dining room to create a huge space filled with cabinetry, counters, commercial grade appliances, half bath and more. Former back porch enclosed to create family room with its own heat/cool system. Over-sized garage with storage. New roof, new windows, new sewer line, new exterior window shutters, redone concrete driveway, new garage door, boiler/hvac serviced. Upper level has three bedrooms and 2 full baths. Above-grade level under upper level has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. All baths updated. Lower level is finished with family room or office, laundry and storage. With a little paint and floor refinishing, you'll have a gem. Two bedrooms upstairs were combined into one bedroom with a walk-in closet but they are easily transformed back into 2 bedrooms. Walk to Timonium Elem, Ridgely Middle and join the local Dulaney Swim Club pool just 2 blocks away. Tax record sq footage is wrong. The 432 sq ft family room is not included and the tax records seem to indicate only 2 levels instead of 4.
This Colonial Style home has it all! . A welcoming two-story foyer with upgraded trim leads you to a Private Office with French Doors, a spacious Dining Room and a Family Room with a fireplace. The Kitchen conveniently adjoins the Family Room, as well as a large Great Room with skylights and a ceiling fan. The Great Room leads you to an over-sized maintenance free Deck which is ideal for entertaining and grilling. The second level has four spacious Bedrooms including an Owners Suite with a large walk-in closet connecting to a luxurious bathroom with double sinks, a separate shower and a soaking tub. A walk-in Laundry Room is located on the second floor, another convenience. The yard is nicely landscaped, and the driveway offers plenty of space for parking. The double-car garage has ample room for cars, hobbies and storage. The Swan Point community has its own clubhouse, marina, parks, bike trails, tennis courts, outdoor pool and an award winning 18-hole golf course. COME AND ENJOY RESORT-STYLE LIVING! HURRY, THIS WELL-MAINTAINED HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!
Lovely, brick row home on quiet block in Curtis Bay. 3 good size bedrooms, 1 and a half baths. New carpet and finished wood floors make this adorable home shine. Bright and sunny with open floor plan with living room and dining room. Large basement could be used as a 4th bedroom or cozy family room. Make appointments to view immediately. This wont last!
This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-level unit offers everything you need in a new construction condo! The main level of the condo has a spacious kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, abundant storage, and a sizable island, perfect for the cook who loves to entertain. A sizeable, covered deck and a convenient half bath complete this level, making it the perfect place for hosting indoor or outdoor gatherings. Retreat to the private bedroom level with the primary bedroom offering ample natural light and a beautiful new full bath complete. A second, large bedroom and full bath round out the bedroom level. Nestled perfectly between all that H Street has to offer, this condo home is waiting to welcome the new year with you!
Gorgeous 2.33 acre wooded estate lot in sought after Fallston school district with builder tie in.Convenient to I95 and APG. Secluded, private.Ability to clear nearly one acre of flat land. Protected forest on this property. Builders plans or yours! List price is starting price. Builder will meet with Buyers to walk property and discuss options for build.
New Year, New Home! Beautiful townhome in sought after Agricopia less than 2 years young! Lower level has access to the one car garage, the laundry room and a flex space which can be used as an office or 4th bedroom with attached full bath. There is also a door to access the back yard area. On the main level you will find the gorgeous eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and dining nook. The kitchen is open to the family room which provides a great entertaining space with a beautiful shiplap accent wall and half bath. Entire upper level has hardwood flooring throughout. On the upper level you have the spacious primary bedroom with attached primary bath. Dual vanity sink and tiled shower. There are two additional bedrooms and another full bath. Great location for commuters with easy access to Rt. 301 and numerous shopping and dining options in the town of La Plata. Schedule your showing today! This one will not last long.
Three level townhome in great location! Hardwood floors on main level, new carpet installed on 2nd floor and basement. Lots natural light... First floor features eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances...spacious living room, with sliding glass doors leading to deck and fenced yard. Two huge master suites upstairs and hall closet that was once used for washer and dryer. Fully finished lower level with full bath, laundry room and walkout. Freshly painted, close to public transportation 1 block away 7 days a week, Bowie Town Center and lots of shopping, restaurants and amenities close by. Ready to move in!
Beautiful Federal Hill home in outstanding location, close to all the area attractions! Newly refinished wood floors and fresh paint throughout this home make it come alive! Open 1st floor layout has wood floors, exposed brick, built-in shelving, fireplace, separate living & dining rooms, and a new kitchen with plenty of cabinets/storage, tile backsplash, white counters, stainless appliances, and a walkout to the rear deck and fenced yard. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms with good closet space and a large updated bathroom. The 3rd floor has the primary bedroom, walk-in closet, separate living room with fireplace, a private full bathroom and a walkout to the private rooftop deck. The unfinished lower level is perfect for storage and has interior and exterior access.
WELCOME HOME TO THE 21219! So much love and pride put into this home sweet home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath and has been beautifully updated from studs to walls, plumbing, electric, roof, windows, walls, HVAC system, you name it in 2012! Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you into the living room and go all the way back to your 15ft addition family room! The kitchen has all updated cabinetry with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile flooring. Fully finished basement with a laundry room, with a brand new washer and dryer, full bath and lots of storage space. Outside is a Fully fenced in yard from front to back, perfect for those upcoming cook outs. Lots of parking with a 2 car detached garage, parking pad inside of the vinyl privacy fence and off street parking in the alley and then street parking out front. Schedule your showing today, this home won+GGt last long!
Gorgeous all brick custom Fawn Lake dream home nestled high on an expansive 1.87 acre wooded corner lot! An open floor plan featuring five bedrooms plus office on the main level with an additional bedroom and bathroom in the spacious fully finished basement. This nearly 9,000 square foot dream home features hardwood floors, 9'+ ceilings, professional hardscaping and landscaping with an oversized three car garage.
Charming rancher in the country: living at its finest. This 3-bedroom, 2 bath home has large living spaces and plenty of outdoor serenity! Bright, airy and open sunroom with cathedral ceilings with custom windows. Over an acre tree lined lot with stone patio and large front porch. Private driveway with a 2 car garage plus and outdoor shed for extra storage. Escape to the country with a short distance to the quaint town of Berlin.
This Incredible Rancher is everything you need and more! Trust me! It aims to please and will not disappoint with its almost infinite amount of space. Each room has its own bathroom and every room has a walk in closet. The oversized Master bedroom includes a sitting area with a lovely walk-in closet and a bathroom with his and her toilets and sinks. The open floor plan invites you in with a custom fireplace and its gourmet kitchen. Last but not least is the upgrades that are included, like the large porch that you'll love relaxing at. The tankless water heat, and the custom finishes that are soon to be completed. Once you enter this home you won't want to leave.
Amazing 3 Level Town Home with 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms in sought after Village at Woodstream. Hardwood floors on main level with tons of warm natural light and space. Kitchen equipped with new appliances, kitchen island, deck, and enough space for a breakfast table. 3 sided fire place in spacious living room. The main bedroom has lots of natural light, two walk in closets, large open primary bathroom with large soaking tub and separate standing shower with double vanities. The lower level is fully finished which includes a washer and dryer. Large Backyard is fully Finished. 2 Car Garage with drive way parking. Community has swimming pool and playground. Located walking distance form major stores, Walmart, Target, Shopper, Lowes, Best Buy. Minutes from 1-95, Jefferson Davis Highway Route 1, and walking distance to commuter lot. All offers are due by Tuesday at 12:00 pm.
Move In Ready Home Nestled on 3.29 Acres With Access To "Little Falls Stream" Running Through A Portion Of The Property. The Stream is Trout Stocked and Located at Bottom of 515 Stablers Church Road Property. Enjoy Scenic Mother Nature All Around You And The Beauty Of All Four Seasons. This Partially Wooded Lot Offers Oak, Maple and Pear Trees, Cherry And Magnolia Blossoms, Blueberry Bushes And Mint Bushes. Watch The Abundance Of Wild Birds, Deer, Fox And Rabbits. Located With-In Walking Distance to NCR Trail. Located Just Two Minutes From I-83, For Easy Access To Shrewsbury To The North, And Hereford And Hunt Valley To The South. Large Colonial Style Home Offering Five Bedrooms, Including Main Level Bedroom And Upper-Level Master Suite. This Traditional Yet Open Floor-plan Offers Lots Of Natural Sunlight And Great Entertaining Spaces. Fantastic Curb Appeal With Mature Landscaping And Large Wrap Around Front Porch With Stone Walk Way. Custom Wood Carved Front Door Leading To Spacious Foyer Area With Large Coat Closet. Half Bathroom With Updated Cabinetry, Ceramic Tile Flooring And Custom Thermal Roman Shades. Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors In Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Hallway And Main Level Bedroom. Off Of Foyer and Kitchen Is Large Formal Dining Room With Bay Window. Double French Doors And Single French Door Leading To Kitchen. Huge Open Kitchen And Large Breakfast Area With Double-Sided Brick Wood Burning Fireplace. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinetry And Corian Countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator, Cooktop, Double Oven And Dishwasher. Under Cabinet Storage For Microwave In Island. Plenty Of Counter Space And Storage And Walk-In Pantry Located In Mudroom. Enjoy The Views and Mother Nature From Large Breakfast Area Windows. Step Into The Sunroom With Unique Ceramic Tile Flooring And Lots Of Windows. A Perfect Spot To Relax Or Read A Book. Sliding Door Leading To Large Family Room With Wood Burning Fireplace With Decorative Wood Mantel. Off The Family Room Is Large Mudroom With Food/Storage Pantry, Coat Closet, Access To Rear Deck, Access To Front Porch And Two Car Attached Garage. Two Car Garage With Remote Doors. Upper Level Offers All New Carpeting, Large Foyer Area And Hallway. Spacious Laundry Room With Folding Table, Hanging Racks, Shelving And Conveying Samsung Washer And Dryer. Washer And Dryer Were Purchased November 2021. Plenty Of Room For Full Sized Ironing Board. Located Next To Laundry Room Is Upper-Level Full Bathroom. This Full Bathroom Offers Ceramic Tile Flooring, Upgraded Cabinetry And Shower/Tub With Glass Folding Doors. Hallway Leading To Three Large Secondary Bedrooms With Custom Thermal Roman Shades. Located At Opposite End Hallway Is The Master Suite With Warm Colors And Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Walk-In Closet With Ventilated Wire Shelving Closet System. Master Bathroom With Huge Soaking Tub With Detachable Shower Head. Upgraded Wood Cabinetry With Plenty Of Storage And Double Vanity Sinks. The Lower Level Offers A Rare Full Walk Out Partially Finished Basement. Just Over 1,300 Square Feet With Potential To Fully Finish And Add Additional Bathroom, Finished Space And Value. Ceiling Is Fully Insulated, Finished Area Offers Drop Ceiling And Recessed Lighting. Located Next To Walkout French Double Doors To Large Paver Patio. This Home Is Fantastic For Entertaining. Lower Level Patio And Upper Level Rear Deck. Large Open Rear And Side Yards With Bon Fire Pit Area. Additional Features And Benefits- New 80-Gallon Water Heater Installed In October 2021- Blueberry Bushes Along The Stone Steps, A Pear Tree In Front, And Mint ThatGrows Near The Back Deck.- Private Driveway (From Shared Driveway To Garage) Replaced In 2013. Shared Driveway Snow Removal Is Shared Between Neighbors. NO Road Maintenance Agreement.- Invisible Fence For Pets.- Automatic Generac Brand Generator With 2 Propane Tanks (Owned, NotLeased).
Immaculate 3 BRM, 2 Bath home with hardwood floors in living, dining, kitchen, hall & office (#3BRM). Oak cabinets in kitchen, laundry & baths. All closets cedar lined. "Premier" walk-in tub w/ jets in Main Bath. Pella lead glass entry door, "Sun-setter" awning over rear deck! Low-rise entry stairs, front & back. Vinyl siding, tilt windows, shed w/ electric, landscaped yard, concrete parking pad.
Welcome to this recently renovated 3 level townhouse. 9ft+ ceiling .Quartz countertop . has 4 Beds and 3 full baths .1 half bath. ,All hardwood floor on all three levels .and fresh painted . With Large Deck. The master Bathroom has separate standing shower and Jacuzzi Soaking Tub. The owner has been taking care of the house very well . Convenient location just minutes to shopping in Brandywine and Waldorf and Major commuting Routes . Come to see this warm and clean home before is gone .
Beautiful townhouse in great location! Windows, roof, and skylights are one year old! Freshly painted, cleaned and ready to move into! 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half baths. Kitchen has a moveable island, stainless appliances, etc. Fabulous deck with solid sliding glass doors out to the back. This lovely home has been well taken care of! Located close to major commuter routes, shopping, schools, etc. This home is very well priced and won't last!!
Build the Home of your Dreams in Waterfront community at Stratford Harbour /CURRIOMAN BAY ESTATES ! OR Keep it as investment . Within walking distance to the Currioman Bay/Potomac River and beach! Lot 154 is with 27' wide at cul-de-sac of Thomas Ct. Great amenities at A Waterfront Community: launch your boat, enjoy the beaches, community Lake, fish, swim, tennis, playground, picnic area, & much more Stratford Harbour (Currioman Bay Estate) has to offer you! Invest now - build later, or build now! Could be sold together with Lot 151 ans 152 . Call listing agent for details.
