1109 S Kenwood Avenue

Move In Ready Home Nestled on 3.29 Acres With Access To "Little Falls Stream" Running Through A Portion Of The Property. The Stream is Trout Stocked and Located at Bottom of 515 Stablers Church Road Property. Enjoy Scenic Mother Nature All Around You And The Beauty Of All Four Seasons. This Partially Wooded Lot Offers Oak, Maple and Pear Trees, Cherry And Magnolia Blossoms, Blueberry Bushes And Mint Bushes. Watch The Abundance Of Wild Birds, Deer, Fox And Rabbits. Located With-In Walking Distance to NCR Trail. Located Just Two Minutes From I-83, For Easy Access To Shrewsbury To The North, And Hereford And Hunt Valley To The South. Large Colonial Style Home Offering Five Bedrooms, Including Main Level Bedroom And Upper-Level Master Suite. This Traditional Yet Open Floor-plan Offers Lots Of Natural Sunlight And Great Entertaining Spaces. Fantastic Curb Appeal With Mature Landscaping And Large Wrap Around Front Porch With Stone Walk Way. Custom Wood Carved Front Door Leading To Spacious Foyer Area With Large Coat Closet. Half Bathroom With Updated Cabinetry, Ceramic Tile Flooring And Custom Thermal Roman Shades. Newly Refinished Hardwood Floors In Foyer, Formal Dining Room, Hallway And Main Level Bedroom. Off Of Foyer and Kitchen Is Large Formal Dining Room With Bay Window. Double French Doors And Single French Door Leading To Kitchen. Huge Open Kitchen And Large Breakfast Area With Double-Sided Brick Wood Burning Fireplace. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinetry And Corian Countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances Including Refrigerator, Cooktop, Double Oven And Dishwasher. Under Cabinet Storage For Microwave In Island. Plenty Of Counter Space And Storage And Walk-In Pantry Located In Mudroom. Enjoy The Views and Mother Nature From Large Breakfast Area Windows. Step Into The Sunroom With Unique Ceramic Tile Flooring And Lots Of Windows. A Perfect Spot To Relax Or Read A Book. Sliding Door Leading To Large Family Room With Wood Burning Fireplace With Decorative Wood Mantel. Off The Family Room Is Large Mudroom With Food/Storage Pantry, Coat Closet, Access To Rear Deck, Access To Front Porch And Two Car Attached Garage. Two Car Garage With Remote Doors. Upper Level Offers All New Carpeting, Large Foyer Area And Hallway. Spacious Laundry Room With Folding Table, Hanging Racks, Shelving And Conveying Samsung Washer And Dryer. Washer And Dryer Were Purchased November 2021. Plenty Of Room For Full Sized Ironing Board. Located Next To Laundry Room Is Upper-Level Full Bathroom. This Full Bathroom Offers Ceramic Tile Flooring, Upgraded Cabinetry And Shower/Tub With Glass Folding Doors. Hallway Leading To Three Large Secondary Bedrooms With Custom Thermal Roman Shades. Located At Opposite End Hallway Is The Master Suite With Warm Colors And Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Walk-In Closet With Ventilated Wire Shelving Closet System. Master Bathroom With Huge Soaking Tub With Detachable Shower Head. Upgraded Wood Cabinetry With Plenty Of Storage And Double Vanity Sinks. The Lower Level Offers A Rare Full Walk Out Partially Finished Basement. Just Over 1,300 Square Feet With Potential To Fully Finish And Add Additional Bathroom, Finished Space And Value. Ceiling Is Fully Insulated, Finished Area Offers Drop Ceiling And Recessed Lighting. Located Next To Walkout French Double Doors To Large Paver Patio. This Home Is Fantastic For Entertaining. Lower Level Patio And Upper Level Rear Deck. Large Open Rear And Side Yards With Bon Fire Pit Area. Additional Features And Benefits- New 80-Gallon Water Heater Installed In October 2021- Blueberry Bushes Along The Stone Steps, A Pear Tree In Front, And Mint ThatGrows Near The Back Deck.- Private Driveway (From Shared Driveway To Garage) Replaced In 2013. Shared Driveway Snow Removal Is Shared Between Neighbors. NO Road Maintenance Agreement.- Invisible Fence For Pets.- Automatic Generac Brand Generator With 2 Propane Tanks (Owned, NotLeased).

