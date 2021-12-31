ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

3806 Rokeby Road

arlingtonrealtyinc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBuyers, we present 3806 Rokeby! An appealing 3 bedroom 1 bathroom townhouse. Property has been upgraded with new countertops. Mechanicals are all in great condition. Unfinished basement. Sellers motivated & priced to move. Submit an offer...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

129 Watertown Road

CHECK OUT THIS AFFORDABLE 3 BEDROOM 2BATH HOME! A SHORT DRIVE TO THE OP YACHT CLUB AND POOL AND RIGHT OFF THE PARKWAY. THIS HOME BOASTS A GREAT OPEN CONCEPT LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN AREA. OWNERS HAVE ADDED NEW PERGO FLOORS IN THE KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM AND BEDROOMS. THE KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. DON'T FORGET THE LARGE FENCED IN BACK YARD FOR YOUR FURRY FRIENDS. OWNERS ARE ALSO PUTTING IN NEW SCREENING IN FOR THE SCREENED IN BACK PORCH. COME CHECK IT OUT BEFORE ITS GONE!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2509 Mountain Road

Lot ready to be built. Beautiful extremely private 2.3 acre wooded estate lot minutes to I95 and 15 min. to APG.Fallston School District! Only 1 other house in this private development. Builder will meet with Buyers to walk property and discuss options for building. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Realty...
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10706 Kirkland Drive

Gorgeous all brick custom Fawn Lake dream home nestled high on an expansive 1.87 acre wooded corner lot! An open floor plan featuring five bedrooms plus office on the main level with an additional bedroom and bathroom in the spacious fully finished basement. This nearly 9,000 square foot dream home features hardwood floors, 9'+ ceilings, professional hardscaping and landscaping with an oversized three car garage.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

439 Jamestown Road

A-1 neighborhood. Outstanding all brick home located in an area of fine homes on a quiet, cul-de-sac street. This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths ,2 fireplaces, kitchen and dining combo, spacious living room, family room, hard wood floors, extra-large screened porch to enjoy summer evenings, private back yard with storage shed. A great family home house for the price. Hurry won't last long.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

37001 Mount Pleasant Road

Charming rancher in the country: living at its finest. This 3-bedroom, 2 bath home has large living spaces and plenty of outdoor serenity! Bright, airy and open sunroom with cathedral ceilings with custom windows. Over an acre tree lined lot with stone patio and large front porch. Private driveway with a 2 car garage plus and outdoor shed for extra storage. Escape to the country with a short distance to the quaint town of Berlin.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

1429 Locust Street

Lovely, brick row home on quiet block in Curtis Bay. 3 good size bedrooms, 1 and a half baths. New carpet and finished wood floors make this adorable home shine. Bright and sunny with open floor plan with living room and dining room. Large basement could be used as a 4th bedroom or cozy family room. Make appointments to view immediately. This wont last!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

14705 Locust Court

This Colonial Style home has it all! . A welcoming two-story foyer with upgraded trim leads you to a Private Office with French Doors, a spacious Dining Room and a Family Room with a fireplace. The Kitchen conveniently adjoins the Family Room, as well as a large Great Room with skylights and a ceiling fan. The Great Room leads you to an over-sized maintenance free Deck which is ideal for entertaining and grilling. The second level has four spacious Bedrooms including an Owners Suite with a large walk-in closet connecting to a luxurious bathroom with double sinks, a separate shower and a soaking tub. A walk-in Laundry Room is located on the second floor, another convenience. The yard is nicely landscaped, and the driveway offers plenty of space for parking. The double-car garage has ample room for cars, hobbies and storage. The Swan Point community has its own clubhouse, marina, parks, bike trails, tennis courts, outdoor pool and an award winning 18-hole golf course. COME AND ENJOY RESORT-STYLE LIVING! HURRY, THIS WELL-MAINTAINED HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

LOT # 154 Thomas Ct

Build the Home of your Dreams in Waterfront community at Stratford Harbour /CURRIOMAN BAY ESTATES ! OR Keep it as investment . Within walking distance to the Currioman Bay/Potomac River and beach! Lot 154 is with 27' wide at cul-de-sac of Thomas Ct. Great amenities at A Waterfront Community: launch your boat, enjoy the beaches, community Lake, fish, swim, tennis, playground, picnic area, & much more Stratford Harbour (Currioman Bay Estate) has to offer you! Invest now - build later, or build now! Could be sold together with Lot 151 ans 152 . Call listing agent for details.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15519 Kennett Square Way

Welcome to this recently renovated 3 level townhouse. 9ft+ ceiling .Quartz countertop . has 4 Beds and 3 full baths .1 half bath. ,All hardwood floor on all three levels .and fresh painted . With Large Deck. The master Bathroom has separate standing shower and Jacuzzi Soaking Tub. The owner has been taking care of the house very well . Convenient location just minutes to shopping in Brandywine and Waldorf and Major commuting Routes . Come to see this warm and clean home before is gone .
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10507 Foxlake Drive

Welcome to this gorgeous home just off the 495 Beltway. Mins from DC, and VA. near the Woodmore Towne Centre w/restaurants, Costco, Wegmans and more. This bright and spacious single-family brick front home in the sought-after community of Fox Lake, features 5 bedrooms including a large master suite with large walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub. The first-level features eat-in kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded faucet fixtures. Kitchen leads into the 2 car garage, a spacious family room has a wood burning fireplace for the family to enjoy, that also leads to the large outside deck, w/ gazebo just steps away from the beautifully landscaped grounds, and nice backyard perfect for entertaining. The first-floor also offers a separate living and dining room. Let's not forget the fully finished basement which includes a 1 bedroom, 1 full powder room, large entertainment area, perfect for watching sports games, movies with friends and family with separate rear entrance that leads to the outside patio. Property has New Roof, New Gutter w/Leaf Filter, New spouts all done in 2021, also has carpet, hardwood flooring . The FoxLake community offers walking trial, tot lot and more. This gorgeous home has so much to offer you need to come see for yourself...Call SHOWING TIME TO SCHEDULE SHOWING....Happy Showing!!! NOTE: HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS NO ESCALATION CLAUSE!!!****************** All offers must be in by 7pm on Thursday the 6th!!!!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11735 Maid At Arms Lane

Beautiful coastal Glen Riddle community home right on the War Admiral course!Owners moving for work after making 50k in improvements! Home has been fully painted inside and out- Kitchen cabinets painted with new hardware, bookcases/staircase painted, new luxury vinyl plank flooring in most rooms, real wood floors refinished with new runner on stairs. New bath and kitchen fixtures!First floor: foyer with lovely crown molding, storage closet, office, powder room, family room with soaring ceilings, gas fireplace and new mantel beam, kitchen and dining area. Master suite with sitting room also on first floor with large walk in with new shelving, large bath with shower, soaking tub, and double vanity. On the second floor you will find a large loft area, roomy storage closet, full bath with tub/shower between two nice-sized bedrooms. Community has many amenities- great place to call home!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

207 Gateswood Road

Huge Dulaney Forest home with 4 levels, 6 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Kitchen was expanded into the dining room to create a huge space filled with cabinetry, counters, commercial grade appliances, half bath and more. Former back porch enclosed to create family room with its own heat/cool system. Over-sized garage with storage. New roof, new windows, new sewer line, new exterior window shutters, redone concrete driveway, new garage door, boiler/hvac serviced. Upper level has three bedrooms and 2 full baths. Above-grade level under upper level has 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. All baths updated. Lower level is finished with family room or office, laundry and storage. With a little paint and floor refinishing, you'll have a gem. Two bedrooms upstairs were combined into one bedroom with a walk-in closet but they are easily transformed back into 2 bedrooms. Walk to Timonium Elem, Ridgely Middle and join the local Dulaney Swim Club pool just 2 blocks away. Tax record sq footage is wrong. The 432 sq ft family room is not included and the tax records seem to indicate only 2 levels instead of 4.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

280 Beacon Ct

This Incredible Rancher is everything you need and more! Trust me! It aims to please and will not disappoint with its almost infinite amount of space. Each room has its own bathroom and every room has a walk in closet. The oversized Master bedroom includes a sitting area with a lovely walk-in closet and a bathroom with his and her toilets and sinks. The open floor plan invites you in with a custom fireplace and its gourmet kitchen. Last but not least is the upgrades that are included, like the large porch that you'll love relaxing at. The tankless water heat, and the custom finishes that are soon to be completed. Once you enter this home you won't want to leave.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

106 Yorktown Boulevard

Immaculate 3 BRM, 2 Bath home with hardwood floors in living, dining, kitchen, hall & office (#3BRM). Oak cabinets in kitchen, laundry & baths. All closets cedar lined. "Premier" walk-in tub w/ jets in Main Bath. Pella lead glass entry door, "Sun-setter" awning over rear deck! Low-rise entry stairs, front & back. Vinyl siding, tilt windows, shed w/ electric, landscaped yard, concrete parking pad.
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2919 Salisbury Avenue

WELCOME HOME TO THE 21219! So much love and pride put into this home sweet home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half bath and has been beautifully updated from studs to walls, plumbing, electric, roof, windows, walls, HVAC system, you name it in 2012! Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you into the living room and go all the way back to your 15ft addition family room! The kitchen has all updated cabinetry with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile flooring. Fully finished basement with a laundry room, with a brand new washer and dryer, full bath and lots of storage space. Outside is a Fully fenced in yard from front to back, perfect for those upcoming cook outs. Lots of parking with a 2 car detached garage, parking pad inside of the vinyl privacy fence and off street parking in the alley and then street parking out front. Schedule your showing today, this home won+GGt last long!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

223 N Rose Street

MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

731 18TH Street NE , #2

This spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-level unit offers everything you need in a new construction condo! The main level of the condo has a spacious kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, abundant storage, and a sizable island, perfect for the cook who loves to entertain. A sizeable, covered deck and a convenient half bath complete this level, making it the perfect place for hosting indoor or outdoor gatherings. Retreat to the private bedroom level with the primary bedroom offering ample natural light and a beautiful new full bath complete. A second, large bedroom and full bath round out the bedroom level. Nestled perfectly between all that H Street has to offer, this condo home is waiting to welcome the new year with you!
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15 W Montgomery Street

Beautiful Federal Hill home in outstanding location, close to all the area attractions! Newly refinished wood floors and fresh paint throughout this home make it come alive! Open 1st floor layout has wood floors, exposed brick, built-in shelving, fireplace, separate living & dining rooms, and a new kitchen with plenty of cabinets/storage, tile backsplash, white counters, stainless appliances, and a walkout to the rear deck and fenced yard. 2nd floor has 2 bedrooms with good closet space and a large updated bathroom. The 3rd floor has the primary bedroom, walk-in closet, separate living room with fireplace, a private full bathroom and a walkout to the private rooftop deck. The unfinished lower level is perfect for storage and has interior and exterior access.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6433 Tarrington Court

Beautiful townhouse in great location! Windows, roof, and skylights are one year old! Freshly painted, cleaned and ready to move into! 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half baths. Kitchen has a moveable island, stainless appliances, etc. Fabulous deck with solid sliding glass doors out to the back. This lovely home has been well taken care of! Located close to major commuter routes, shopping, schools, etc. This home is very well priced and won't last!!
MLS
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2038 E Preston Street

Welcome to newly renovated 2038 E Preston St in the heart of East Baltimore revitalization! This home is bright, sunny, and just waiting for you to come call it your own! It has an open main level, complete with a wet bar, half bath, and kitchen with lots of cabinet space! The upper level hosts 2 owners suites, with a deck off the rear bedroom, and upper level laundry. Add in a finished basement and rear fenced in yard and the only thing missing is YOU! Close to Johns Hopkins, Eager Park, and all the amenities East Baltimore has to offer. Make an appointment and come fall in love with your new home today!
BALTIMORE, MD

