5171 Macarthur Boulevard NW

A special Holiday listing! Beautifully remodeled semi-detached historic townhouse, situated in a quiet and charming neighborhood. The home is located in one of the very few Cul-de-sacs in Washington DC! It features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, new finishes, appliances, HVAC and a tankless water heater! This newly remodeled home was designed by a local high-end residential Architectural Designer with an open concept floor plan providing abundant natural light, modern recessed lighting, and new hardwood floors. A spacious beautifully designed kitchen features large, high-end marble counters and waterfall bar island, stainless steel appliances and integrated dining area. Upper level master suite and bedroom are spacious and equipped with built-in closets and a master bathroom skylight! Main bathroom is tastefully designed with modern finishes. The design offers both comfort and flexibility! The house is a 10 minute walk from the Anacostia Metro Station, minutes walking distance from numerous amenities, 11th Street Bridge Park, public transportation as well as plenty of shopping and dining options such as Starbucks, Bus Boys & Poets, Capital One Cafe. It is just one block away from the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site. Close proximity to Anacostia Park and Rec Center, grocery stores, major commuter routes, Navy yard, Capitol hill, Eastern Market, MGM, National Harbor and more.
