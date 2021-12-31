5171 Macarthur Boulevard NW

Welcome to this gorgeous home just off the 495 Beltway. Mins from DC, and VA. near the Woodmore Towne Centre w/restaurants, Costco, Wegmans and more. This bright and spacious single-family brick front home in the sought-after community of Fox Lake, features 5 bedrooms including a large master suite with large walk-in closet, jacuzzi tub. The first-level features eat-in kitchen w/granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and upgraded faucet fixtures. Kitchen leads into the 2 car garage, a spacious family room has a wood burning fireplace for the family to enjoy, that also leads to the large outside deck, w/ gazebo just steps away from the beautifully landscaped grounds, and nice backyard perfect for entertaining. The first-floor also offers a separate living and dining room. Let's not forget the fully finished basement which includes a 1 bedroom, 1 full powder room, large entertainment area, perfect for watching sports games, movies with friends and family with separate rear entrance that leads to the outside patio. Property has New Roof, New Gutter w/Leaf Filter, New spouts all done in 2021, also has carpet, hardwood flooring . The FoxLake community offers walking trial, tot lot and more. This gorgeous home has so much to offer you need to come see for yourself...Call SHOWING TIME TO SCHEDULE SHOWING....Happy Showing!!! NOTE: HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS NO ESCALATION CLAUSE!!!****************** All offers must be in by 7pm on Thursday the 6th!!!!

