Due to the concern regarding increasing community spread of COVID-19, Yale New Haven Health has announced extremely limited visitor access to patients at the hospital and its outpatient facilities. We know in-person visits provide support and reassurance and we understand that visitation restrictions can be very unsettling to patients and family members alike but we need to ensure the safety of our staff and patients. The policy change will take effect on Thursday, December 30.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO