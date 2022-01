A Greencastle man is in custody in West Virginia today, accused of murdering the mother of his child on Christmas Day, according to Hagerstown Police Department. Berkley County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested Justin Kyle Marshall, 34, Sunday afternoon. He faces first degree murder charges filed by Hagerstown, Md., police in the shooting death of Tristen Shifflet, 37.

GREENCASTLE, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO