NILES — The site of a long-vacant business may soon be home to several businesses. According to city administrator Ric Huff, a development company is in the process of purchasing The Niles Inn and Conference Center property from its current owners, with the intention of building three new commercial buildings — one an urgent care center and the other two as additional retail spaces with drive-thru capability — on the property after its demolition is completed.

NILES, MI ・ 4 DAYS AGO