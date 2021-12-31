ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 7 Most Important Changes Warzone Needs in 2022

By Nikhil Bahuguna
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pacific update has shaken up a lot of things in the popular battle royale. But there are a lot of things Warzone still needs to be a fun experience for the players in 2022. The Warzone Pacific has brought a lot of changes to the game. Along with...

Warzone Pacific Player Wins a Battle Royale Match by Flying a Plane

Winning a battle royale match without using guns might not seem doable, but one Warzone Pacific player took up the challenge and won a match by flying a plane. The Pacific update has been live in Warzone for a couple of weeks. And the players are gearing up for adventures on the new map, Caldera.
eteknix.com

Warzone Update Quietly Removes Its Most Controversial ‘Feature’

It’s been a little over a week now since the release of the new Call of Duty Warzone Pacific update and, by and large, the updated version is largely being well very received by gamers. Admittedly though, this might mostly be something to do with the fact that after nearly a whole year of Verdansk, anything different was a welcome change. – With the new update, however, came a very controversial mechanic. Namely, bloom.
GAMINGbible

"Literally Unplayable" 'Warzone' And 'Modern Warfare' Updates Lead To Mass Uninstallations

Call Of Duty fans are frustrated and tired as multiple games in the behemoth franchise have been left borderline broken for the past few days. Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call Of Duty: Warzone are facing the biggest issues right now, with many players choosing to cut their losses and uninstall the games due to unexpected crashes, long queue times, and a particularly annoying bug in which the shooters end up stuck on a loop between the home menu and loading screen.
IGN

How to Use Custom Loadouts in Warzone's Battle Royale mode

In Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific, loadouts work a bit differently compared to how they did in Verdansk. Specifically, you won't immediately have access to your precious custom loadout at the start of the game. This change means you'll have to get used to the floor loot around Caldera and survive the first couple of minutes before loadouts become available. Here's everything you need to know about using custom loadouts in Vanguard Royale and Battle Royale.
dotesports.com

How many missions are in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode became available before the game’s campaign mode. Some players may forget all about the game’s story mode while enjoying the action in multiplayer, but the campaign also became available in December 2021. Halo Infinite’s campaign mode is a must-try for all fans, combining...
gamingintel.com

Warzone Pacific Is Becoming Pay to Win, Claims TheTacticalBrit

It appears that content creators are becoming fed up with Warzone after the game begins to steer towards being Pay to Win. At its core, Call of Duty Warzone is a completely Free-to-Play game, but there’s plenty of incentive to spend money. Although doing so won’t give you any in-game advantage, Activision appears to be pushing sales harder than ever right now.
Charlie INTEL

Warzone’s “most broken” weapon gives players extremely easy kills

Warzone players are farming kills ridiculously fast thanks to the Double Barrel Shotgun which is so powerful that many are dubbing it as the game’s “most broken” weapon. There is plenty of fun to be had in Warzone Pacific Season 1, as players can hop into the new Caldera map and even use 40 weapons from Vanguard. However, one gun is proving to be particularly formidable.
gamingintel.com

Warzone Pacific: Best C58 Loadout for Caldera

The C58 is a popular assault rifle in Warzone Pacific and with the best C58 loadout, you can run rampant in Caldera. The C58 assault rifle came to Warzone with Season 4. Just like any other Cold War AR, the C58 also packed quite a punch even at long range.
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite and Warzone Crossover With a Weird Graphics Bug

There’s a new bug in Halo Infinite, and Warzone players might be familiar with it after the Pacific update. Halo Infinite has impressed the fans so far with its great campaign and multiplayer mode. The players are busy starting their journey across the Zeta Halo and continue after the Halo 5 story.
Inverse

'Call of Duty: Warzone' needs to fix these 7 huge problems ASAP

Call of Duty: Warzone is in a rough spot right now, as the free-to-play battle royale is packed with bugs and glitches across all platforms. On the heels of the massive Vanguard integration on December 9, which added more than 40 new weapons, a WWII theme, and the new Caldera map, Warzone players have no shortage of things to do. But the number of problems plaguing the game has made it hard to stick around.
Charlie INTEL

How Call of Duty: Warzone’s meta changed over 2021

Call of Duty: Warzone has seen several metas come and go over 2021, with Cold War weapons such as the DMR, FFAR 1, and Krig 6 dominating certain seasons. Here’s how Warzone’s meta changed over the course of 2021. Choosing the best weapon possible is extremely important to...
dexerto.com

Simple Warzone bundle change is just the overhaul blueprint weapons need

Warzone players have floated simple changes to the game’s bundles, which would instantly improve weapon blueprints in the Call of Duty battle royale. Despite Warzone having a pretty exhaustive and enticing store, the game has remained blissfully free of pay-to-win mechanics or weapons. Everything players can purchase with real world money is cosmetic only, meaning it may look awesome but, if you generally suck at Warzone, you’ll just look cool while sucking.
gamingintel.com

Battlefield 2042: After A Month Players Continue Demanding A Scoreboard

Battlefield 2042 players continue requesting an essential feature in the game after over a month from its launch, the scoreboard. Battlefield 2042 was a complicated launch this 2021. We are in the last hours of 2022, and the situation with this title has barely moved to a positive outcome. Thus...
gamingintel.com

Warzone Players Hate This OP Akimbo Double-Barrel Shotgun Loadout

There’s a new overpowered akimbo double-barrel shotgun loadout in Warzone Pacific and players hate it. Right now, Warzone isn’t in a great state. Not only are players having issues with the new Caldera map, but some of the weapon balancing is also a little wonky. We’re currently seeing...
NME

PlayStation Plus games for January include ‘Persona 5 Strikers’ and more

January’s PlayStation Plus games have been revealed, and subscribers are being treated to a trio of terrific titles. Starting on January 4 (next Tuesday), players can claim Persona 5 Strikers, Deep Rock Galactic, and Dirt 5 (thanks PlayStation Blog). Each of these games is available until February 4, with their platforms listed below:
ComicBook

Fortnite Players Divided Over Newly Leaked Weapon for "Casuals"

Fortnite Chapter 3 players are divided over a newly leaked weapon that some players claim is designed for "casuals." Epic Games is constantly adding new items and weapons to the game to keep gameplay fresh and to continuously evolve the meta. That said, it looks like the next addition to the game, a pistol that deals out massive damage to builds, has leaked early, courtesy of HypeX, a prominent Fortnite dataminer and leaker who found evidence of the gun and accompanying information while digging through the files of a recent update.
ComicBook

New Far Cry Game Is Free for Some

Far Cry 6 players on all platforms -- minus Google Stadia and Amazon Luna -- can now download the latest Far Cry release for free, or at least some Far Cry 6 players on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PS5 can download it for free, courtesy of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass. Ubisoft has finally released the "Classic Edition" of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon via the PC and both generations of the PlayStation and Xbox consoles. To buy the game, you will need to fork over $15 to Ubisoft, unless you're an owner of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, which not only comes with all of the game's released and upcoming DLC, but comes with a free copy of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Classic Edition.
pocketgamer.com

Best Minecraft Pocket Edition shaders

Sometimes, you might get bored of looking at the same themes when playing Minecraft PE. But, with the help of shaders, you can switch up the game's themes and graphics to add a sense of excitement. We will discuss some of the best Minecraft Pocket Edition shaders that are currently...
