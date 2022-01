The release of 2 million to 4 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Dominguez Channel has forced the closures of some beaches on Friday, Dec. 31, in Los Angeles County. Sewage in the Dominguez Channel, which pours into the Los Angeles Harbor at the Port of Los Angeles, was expected to impact Cabrillo Beach, Point Fermin Beach, White Point Beach, Royal Palm State Beach and Rancho Palos Verdes Beach, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO