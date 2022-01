Once again, I have to pinch myself while watching Cobra Kai and say, “this show has no business and shouldn’t be so damn good!!”. A TV show based on The Karate Kid franchise, and in which the protagonist is the “villain” from the original movie should NOT work on any level, but somehow Cobra Kai not only does it, but it does it outstandingly. First appearing on YouTube Red before it was sold off to Netflix, Cobra Kai has delivered season after season of some great storytelling for a franchise that has been going on for the past 37 years.

