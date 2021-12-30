ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Andrew wants to dismiss the accusations: the decisive move

By James Reno
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prince Andrew of England clings to a new “quibble”, for undo the sexual abuse report filed by Virginia Giuffre in a New York court. The woman, a former “sex slave” of the prince’s friend, Jeffrey Epstein, accuses the Duke of York of having had intimate relations with her when he...

Johnny Jones
5d ago

I'm not concerned with Prince Andrew. He is a British problem. Why aren't all the Americans prosecuted and thrown in prison? Why was it only the soft target that was prosecuted?

Cindy Hansen
5d ago

That sounds like total desperation and trying to grasp whatever straw they can and that is a pathetic excuse to come up with. He's obviously not an honorable man who can take responsibility and tell the truth.

morning dove
5d ago

He needs to go to jail as well has anyone else that was A part of the Epstein sex trafficking ring… 💩💩

